Nicolas Cage fans have been eating well this year between his performances in Longlegs and The Arcadian in addition to the news that he would star as live-action Spider-Man Noir in a new Spider-Noir series at Amazon MGM. However, now the time has come for Cage fans to brace for bad news, as one of his more recent films is set to depart streaming soon. Cage stars alongside X-Men veteran Famke Janssen in Primal, the 2019 action thriller that will leave Netflix on November 29. In addition to Cage and Janssen, Primal also stars Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes veteran Kevin Durant, as well as The Sopranos star Michael Imperioli. The film currently sits at a 39% score from critics and a 22% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

Primal was written by Richard Leder with Nick Powell directing. Leder made his screenwriting debut in 1995 on A New Season of Hope and has since worked with stars like Katey Segal, David Hasselhoff, and Sydney Poitier on projects of varying genres, but he has not worked on anything since penning the screenplay for Primal in 2019. Powell has only directed two films in his career, first making his directorial debut in 2014 with Outcast, the swashbuckling action thriller in which Cage also stars alongside Star Wars icon Hayden Christensen. However, Powell has worked in the stunts department for many iconic films over the years, including the original Gladiator starring Russell Crowe and directed by Ridley Scott, and The Bourne Identity, the Matt Damon-led action thriller. He also worked on the stunts for The Last Samurai starring Tom Cruise.

What Else Does Nicolas Cage Have Coming Up?

In less than two months, Cage will team up with Stephen Dorff and Scarlett Rose Stallone for The Gunslingers, which is due in theaters on January 12, 2025. He will also star alongside J.K. Simmons and Giancarlo Esposito in The Prince and will feature in The Carpenter’s Son with Noah Jupe and Souheila Yacoub. Cage will also reprise his role as Spider-Man Noir in Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse and will also topline his own live-action Spider-Man Noir series which is currently filming.

Primal stars Nicolas Cage and Famke Janssen and was written by Richard Leder and directed by Nick Powell. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Primal before it leaves Netflix on November 29.

Primal Primal follows a big-game hunter trapped on a cargo ship with dangerous animals and an assassin, leading to a tense battle for survival. As chaos ensues on the high seas, he must utilize his skills to protect himself and the crew from the unpredictable threats lurking aboard. Director Nick Powell Cast Nicolas Cage , Famke Janssen , Kevin Durand , LaMonica Garrett , Michael Imperioli , Tom Walker Runtime 97 Writers Richard Leder

WATCH ON NETFLIX