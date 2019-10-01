Exclusive ‘Primal’ Poster: A Big Game-Hunting Nicolas Cage Targets His Prized Jaguar Prey

0

There aren’t many formulas as guaranteed to produce movie magic like Nicolas Cage + a wild jaguar + a deadly assassin so naturally, we’re really looking forward to Primal. Check out the trailer here, and then scroll down to see our exclusive poster that puts Cage and his four-legged foe front and center positively radiating big jungle energy.

Primal stars Cage as Frank Walsh, a big game hunter and collector who finally bags his prized prey, a rare white jaguar. Unfortunately for Frank, the boat carrying his score is also ferrying an international assassin, Richard Loffler (Kevin Durand), to face justice. The trip turns treacherous when Loffler not only breaks out of his constraints but also frees the jaguar in the process. X-Men alum Famke Janssen also stars as a doctor monitoring Loffler’s frequent seizures.

Check out the poster below. Primal—which also stars Michael Imperioli, LaMonica Garrett, and Tommy Walker—is in select theaters and on-demand November 8. Nick Powell directs from a script by Richard Leder.

Here is the official synopsis for Primal: