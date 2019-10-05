‘Primal’ Review & Interview with Genndy Tartakovsky | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

0

On this episode of the Saturday Mourning Cartoons podcast, Sean Paul Ellis and Dave Trumbore review Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, a new prehistoric animated series coming to Adult Swim in a special five-night event beginning Monday, October 7th at midnight. The new show lives up to its title in a story that follows a lone caveman and a predatory dinosaur as they form a contentious partnership in order to survive a kill-or-be-killed world. It’s an absolute stunner, and from its intentional lack of dialogue, to its incredible action sequences, to wonderfully imaginative (and often nightmarish) prehistoric creations, Primal is a contemporary classic in the making.

Additionally, we had a chance to chat with Tartakovsky himself about how Primal came together, how he discovered the guttural voice of protagonist Spear in Aaron LaPlante, finding the look and sound of both Spear and Fang and the world they inhabit, and much more. Tartakovsky also teases what’s up next, which won’t include a return to the director’s chair for Hotel Transylvania 4 but does include a pair of projects set up at Sony Pictures Animation. All that and much more is included in our latest podcast episode.

As for Primal, here’s the official synopsis: