In the final scene of the spectacular first season of Genndy Tartakovsky’s anarchic animated Adult Swim series Primal, we were left with a single word: Mira. What seems like a simple utterance of a name packed a greater significance as it was delivered by the man of few words known only as Spear (Aaron LaPlante). After his family had died in a brutally violent attack, he had been without any human connection until he had met Mira. He had been initially suspicious of her, though began to gradually open up himself in a way he hadn’t before. This moment of connection was dashed when she was suddenly abducted and taken away on a ship. Standing alongside his Tyrannosaurus companion Fang who let out a pained roar, they both watched helplessly as the ship departed into the setting sun. That episode aired almost two years ago and left the story on a somber note as we were crushed right alongside Spear at this loss. It was the cherry on top of a season defined by a prevailing sadness.

While there is still plenty to be sad about in the second season of Primal, it couldn't be better to see these characters back as they try to go after Mira. Picking up right where it left us, the duo hatch a plan to begin a pursuit. In the first two episodes shared with critics, this is slow-going at first and full of moments of silliness as well as darker ones when they get split up. While the first season was much more about relatively contained storylines from episode to episode, this season is gearing up to have the central goal of finding where Mira has been taken to as the driving force. What is unchanged is that it remains as well-animated as ever in bringing to life this alternate prehistoric universe of macabre, even magical, monsters that is meticulously molded into a world of brutal and breathtaking beauty. It lacks the emotional gut punch that started the first season, though it wastes no time in getting there by the second episode.

Even as Tartakovsky has a long history of creating some of the most beloved shows of old, from Dexter’s Laboratory to Samurai Jack, it is this series that really sees him stretching his creative muscles. It is still told with almost no dialogue, save for the many pained grunts, ground-shaking roars, and hushed conversations in unknown languages. Instead, everything is largely communicated visually in a manner that is continually dynamic and creative in instilling each scene with intense emotion. The way this manner of storytelling takes hold of you can’t be understated, though, if you’re reading this review, you likely already have seen this on display throughout the outstanding first season. If not, best go back to watch that now in preparation for all the interesting new directions this second season is setting up. Already in the first two episodes, Spear and Fang quickly construct a raft to head out on the open ocean. Even as it has a bit of a laugh at this construction process, there still is the crushing weight of loss hanging over everything. While they put on a tough face, there is a sense of trepidation as they leave the world they've known behind to set out into the great unknown.

This is felt even more once they get out on the water, as the animation fully conveys the scope and isolation of this journey. You can’t see land in all directions, instilling everything with dread even as it is also besought by the boredom of seeing the same sights with no variety. It conveys how they're willing to risk anything to get Mira back, setting out with no idea where they are going and a sameness that surrounds them. When variety does arrive, it comes in the form of attacks by an enormous turtle and shark. Thankfully, they don’t come at the same time, though it still is exhausting for Spear and Fang, who already were in tough circumstances before they get attacked by these creatures. These scenes are both thrilling and tedious, in a good way, as they continually have to tread water on these predators’ home turf. Still, it is wonderful to see moments where they manage to leap through the air or just barely avoid death at the last possible moment. They do eventually become outmatched, leaving them separated. Without going into too much detail on where this all continues, both of their respective journeys spell potential challenges ahead. Even as they’ve been united through shared loss, there is only more violence that is looming on the horizon.

This is where Primal remains at its most interesting. Sure, there is plenty of bloody violence and wanton destruction that the duo takes part in that'll satisfy all who come to it for that. However, when the dust settles, you realize how these are just two broken beings struggling to survive. Each near-death experience, even as it is exciting to watch, takes a heavy toll on them. When the show slows down from wrestling with a wide array of new enemies to then begin wrestling with what emotional impact this has on the characters, it really finds something special. The lives of both Fang and Spear are defined by all-consuming terror as every new place they arrive at could bring about a painful death. It has happened to those they love, and they carry that with them. Perhaps this is why they are both willing to go after Mira, so that they never have to lose anyone again. While the creators have indicated they are going to expand the story with yet more wild moments and beings for the characters to encounter, it is this grounding emotional undercurrent that holds it all together. For every bombastic and chaotic action sequence, Primal remains adept at balancing it with more reflective moments as well. If it is able to remain committed to striking that balance in the rest of the season, then there is no better animated show out there to take a journey with.

