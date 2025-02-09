Jodie Foster’s performance in The Silence of the Lambs earned her an Oscar win and became ingrained in pop culture, but Clarice Starling wasn’t the only heroine in 1991 who had to confront sexism while trying to catch a killer. A few months after the horror film was released on the big screen, the first season of Prime Suspect was released on the small screen; a British police procedural starring Dame Helen Mirren. Over seven seasons, she played Jane Tennison, one of the first female Detective Chief Inspectors (DCI) to lead a murder investigation, and she had to prove herself just as much as Foster’s rookie FBI agent.

‘Prime Suspect’ Came Before Your Favorite Modern Crime Shows

Image via ITV

Created by Lynda La Plante, Season 1 begins with two deaths. One is a young woman, found brutally murdered. The other is the male DCI who suffers a fatal attack not long after arresting a key suspect. Seeing the open position, DCI Jane Tennison gets herself approved to take over, although it’s a decision made with hesitance by her superior. Surrounded by crass or hostile male coworkers, Tennison won’t let it topple her. Solving murders is what she is gifted at, but it is usually at the cost of maintaining relationships in her life.

Prime Suspect can be seen as an early template for modern TV crime shows that would follow in the next few decades, and it was placed on TIME’s list of the 100 Best Shows, with praise given to its star, Helen Mirren. Sometimes, a mystery is only as good as its sleuth, and current shows like Broadchurch or True Detective, have made bickering, loyal duos one of the major draws for audiences. Although Prime Suspect has a solo investigator at the center of it, the storytelling is just as compelling.

DCI Jane Tennison Is One of Helen Mirren’s Best Roles

Image via ITV

The British star hadn’t yet won her Oscar or BAFTA award for 2006's The Queen, but the small screen didn’t box in Mirren’s talents. She portrays a relentless, no-nonsense energy in Tennison during her too-frequent efforts to prove herself time and again within a male-dominated profession. In Season 1, the cinematography becomes as disrespectful as the male officers when Tennison speaks to her team, but the camera is panning among the whispering officers, ignoring their boss. Tennison’s voice is still heard, a reminder of her persistence. Her determination to follow through with her instincts should demand respect that is difficult to come by from male colleagues.

Before the trope became too familiar, DCI Tennison was shown to be a great detective with a personal life that could fall apart easily. She lived with her boyfriend Peter (Tom Wilkinson) in Season 1, until he couldn’t stand the lack of attention he was getting from her as pressure rose at work. Tennison would go on to have different romances, but they were never steady, namely due to trust issues. When she viewed the world like a detective, everyone could have something to hide. It’s why she would be promoted to Detective Superintendent. Her search for justice always came first, over her personal life or her superiors. And the mysteries on the show were not your classic whodunits.

'Prime Suspect' Focused on the Time-Consuming Work of a Murder Investigation