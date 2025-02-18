Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam) and Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) are preparing to take their biggest shot yet in an exclusive to Collider sneak peek of the upcoming episode of Prime Target. Now six installments into the show’s debut season, audiences around the globe are hooked on the thriller series that follows Woodall’s Ed, a genius mathematician, who holds some highly sought-after intel about digital security. Since its two-episode premiere at the end of last month, the title has been climbing the charts over at Apple TV+, where, according to FlixPatrol, it’s holding down a spot on the Top 10 chart in more than 50 countries.

The stakes continue to stack up in our exclusive first look at this week’s episode of Prime Target. Titled “The Last Link,” the installment will follow Taylah (Swindell) and Ed (Woodall) as they make fast and risky moves while attempting to dodge the NSA. In the sneak peek, the pair are getting an eagle-eye view of their enemy who holds the last piece of the puzzle they’re searching for. While Ed thinks they need to call in the big guns, Taylah is certain that this is something they can handle on their own — specifically because the suspect is preparing to board a train where he won’t be able to take weapons, giving Taylah and Ed a bit of an advantage. Having previously seen the mysterious man kill someone with his bare hands, Ed isn’t fully sold on the duo’s abilities to take him down.

When audiences first met Woodall’s Ed back in the first episode of the Apple TV+ conspiracy thriller, he was an unassuming mathematics student at Cambridge University. But, the closer he gets to a major breakthrough in what we’ve long considered to be numerical facts, the more he’s wanted by powers around the world to help them hack into and take over digital security. Along the way, he meets and begins to work with an NSA agent named Taylah, who becomes Ed’s biggest asset in his push to stay alive.

Meet the Cast Behind ‘Prime Target’

Joining Woodall and Swindell in Apple TV+’s latest crime thriller is a call sheet that includes the likes of Sidse Babett Knudsen (After the Wedding), Stephen Rea (Interview with the Vampire), Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope), David Morrissey (Daddy Issues), Jason Flemyng (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon), Harry Lloyd (Game of Thrones), Ali Suliman (Paradise Now) and more.

Check out the exclusive sneak peek for Prime Target above and check out the new episode on Wednesday, February 19 on Apple TV+.