Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Prime Targat Episode 7.

The biggest question in the political thriller, Prime Target, has been which way Ed (Leo Woodall) will go in his pursuit of a “prime finder” formula. Some of the debates between him and Taylah (Quintessa Swindell) have been fascinating, with parallels to creations such as the nuclear bomb under Oppenheimer, and pose the mystery of whether Ed will pursue his formula at all costs or stop before it falls into the wrong hands. Some, including myself, have had an issue with Woodall's character. This isn't because of the acting, but because Woodall is not given much to do with his brooding, neurodivergent genius, resulting in a character lacking depth as he's stuck inside his own head.

However, Episode 7, "Prime Finder," may have changed this, as it could have very real consequences for Ed, just as he is beginning to develop his connection to humanity. Not only do we see Ed at his lowest, but we also see him lose so much, which gives higher emotional stakes to his actions moving forward. The writing hasn't been perfect so far, but Prime Target's penultimate episode has given us a real mystery of which way Ed will turn.

Ed Loses His Two Most Trusted Allies in Episode 7 of 'Prime Target'