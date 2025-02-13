So far, Prime Target is one of those shows that feels like it has some big mystery we’re waiting for the reveal to, but it might lose its audience before getting there. The mystery surrounding Mallinder's (David Morrissey) death, Ed's (Leo Woodall) prime finder formula, and the library in Baghdad are intriguing on the surface, but the show is struggling to translate this intrigue into anything tangible to engage with on screen. A large part of this is because Ed is simply not a very interesting protagonist emotionally, which causes the premise to lack weight when we need to understand why this formula is so important. Instead, it should be Professor Andrea (Sidse Babett Knudsen) due to her greater emotional range and urgency in discovering the truth behind the math. It should be made clear that this isn't entirely Woodall's fault. This performance is not one of his better ones, but he is given exceptionally little to do with the writing of his character.

Andrea is a Far More Emotionally Dynamic Character in 'Prime Target'