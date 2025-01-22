Pythagoras, the ancient Greek philosopher, became world-renowned for his famous Theorem and subsequent influence on mathematics as much as the subsequent cults that followed his legacy. It's a little difficult to imagine math fueling cultish devotion, but it's still capable of describing reality irrespective of language and culture, from its most obvious elements to those we can't see. From a modern perspective, it's also the foundation of so much of our evolving world. In Apple TV+'s Prime Target, a young student's research could revolutionize everything... if a host of mysterious forces stopped intervening. It's an exciting and mysterious series that occasionally stretches plausibility while still remaining engaging.

What Is 'Prime Target' About?

Edward Brooks (Leo Woodall) is a young mathematician in his prime (sorry), whose life drastically changes when his advisor, Professor Robert Mallinder (David Morrissey), becomes surprisingly opposed to Brooks' research on prime numbers, attempting to keep him from pursuing it by any means necessary. Elsewhere, young NSA agent Taylah Sanders (Quintessa Swindell), who has been surveilling Dr. Mallinder, starts to notice suspicious events surrounding Mallinder and Brooks, before being forced to drop everything to investigate. As the pair get closer, they discover that the conspiracy to prevent Brooks' research from coming to fruition is deeper than they realized, with world-altering implications.

The core of Prime Target involves a globe-trotting mystery, as Brooks' work comes into unique focus when an old chamber is unearthed in Baghdad, connecting his research to a long-unsolved problem that could upend global internet security (including for the wealthiest and most powerful). That MacGuffin isn't quite as unique as it seems, however. Similar devices fueled The Day of the Jackal's Ulle Dag Charles (Khalid Abdalla), who becomes a target when he threatens to use new tech to render international finance streams more transparent, just as Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning centers on an AI designed to bypass all internet security before it goes rogue. Nonetheless, the mathematical mystery at the heart of Prime Target seems plausible (regrettably, I can't tell you if the show's math actually works), and does elevate the extent to which the series feels unique.

Related A Math Genius Is Born in 'Prime Target' Sneak Peek [Exclusive] The new series debuts this Wednesday on Apple TV+.

'Prime Target's Performances Carry Its Narrative Stumbles