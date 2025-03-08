Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for Prime Target, Season 1Prime Target has certainly been an interesting season of television, with highs and lows to say the least. While the premise is fascinating as it explores the consequences of discoveries and who is to blame for these, there have been issues with the writing of its lead character, the enigmatic genius Ed (Leo Woodall). Not to mention, failing to truly engage viewers with the belief of a prime finder itself, as the cryptography they were using felt like symbols too complicated for laypeople such as us to understand.

Having said that, it cannot be ignored that Prime Target has been watchable from start to finish, with tense action and talented actors like Woodall and David Morrissey helping to keep their underdeveloped characters as engaging as possible. In its season 1 finale, "The Key", we see the use of the prime finder, how the seeds of its origins go back decades, and a set-up for Season 2.

Once again, while there are some rather interesting debates around how we should perceive those who invent mechanisms used for destruction, and Ed does take steps forward in his view on accountability, could it be too little too late for this mathematical thriller?

'Prime Target's Finale Shows Us the Power of Its Prime Finder

Following Episode 7, "Prime Finder", where they solve the equation for finding primes, giving them the key to every digital lock on earth, Taylah (Quintessa Swindell) and Ed head back to Cambridge and declare that they want to “burn 'em all to hell,” referring to Jane (Martha Plimpton), Axiorn, and the Kaplar Institute. Using the prime finder, as well as some Scooby-Do tactics to trick the bad guys into looking in the wrong place with Ed walking down a street in broad daylight, Taylah hacks into Axiorn and shares all the dirt with Fort Meade.

While there is the tension of the ticking clock as Jane moves in closer, the fact we have seen this scene play out multiple times this season, where someone is under pressure to hack into something quickly, means that it is almost obvious Taylah would succeed. Moreover, Axiorn's pursuit of Ed, driving to where he had been walking and then being surprised that he was no longer in the same spot, does make the threat lessened as we see the incompetence of those chasing our heroes.

This leads to what must be acknowledged as one of the most fascinating conversations of the series between Jane and Taylah in a wheat field, where Taylah argues that she shared the files because there needs to be accountability for all the morally wrong actions that people like Jane have gotten away with, which Jane argues she won’t get. After all, Axiorn won’t go away as they have too much money, with Jane exclaiming, "They are the money!" Here, we see Taylah admit why she did this. She admits that if she can’t get justice, then at least Jane going to prison will make her “feel better”, which comments on the interesting idea in this show about how selfish nature conflicts with any objective sense of justice.

'Prime Target' Reveals Its True Villain in the Season Finale

Following this sequence, we get the reveal of what could be seen as the true villain of the series, as he sets all of this in motion with the explosion in Baghdad in the first episode, "A New Pattern": James (Stephen Rea), Master of College. After being notified that Ed is in Cambridge, he meets with him and reveals that he invented public key cryptography decades ago. So really, Ed’s theorem is the antithesis of this. James created the ability to hide data, and Ed has created the ability to uncover it.

James argues they should use Ed’s prime finder to destroy all digital barriers as he feels guilt for his invention being used to hide government secrets, specifically surrounding the number of people tortured post-9/11. However, Ed sees how this view of science being pure and a source of tools only leads to more suffering, and when James says he won’t stop until he finds the formula, Ed takes his most drastic action of the series. He shoots him in the head, finally losing his innocence and committing to the idea that science should be limited and that the truth is not always worth the consequences it can bring.

