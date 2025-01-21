This week, Apple TV+ subscribers are getting a new show that will likely underscore the fact that the streamer houses some of the best thriller series on air. Prime Target stars Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) as a math and tech genius who is on the verge of a major discovery that might change the entire world's relationship with computers. In order to tease the debut episode, Collider can exclusively reveal a sneak peek that spotlights the protagonist's skills.

The sneak peek reveals a moment that might seem random, but it's the kind of revealing scene in which we get familiarized with a particular character's talent. In it, Edward Brooks (Woodall) is approached by two professors who want him to help them make sense out of a slate of images and data. As soon as he looks at it, Edward starts to calculate how the numbers are forming a pattern and quickly realizes that he'll need something bigger than a notepad to figure it all out.

It's also pretty clear to see that Edward's genius is both a source of amusement and admiration for his professors. In the story, he's a math postgraduate who's prevented from living a normal life once he gets on the radar of huge organizations such as the NSA. His computer discovery can be an asset as well as a threat, which puts a huge target on his back while a conspiracy begins to unravel.

'Prime Target' Will Debut During an Excellent Moment for Apple TV+

Prime Target is debuting on Apple TV+ at a moment in which all eyes are turned to the streamer. One of the platform's biggest draws, sci-fi series Severance, has just returned for a highly anticipated Season 2, and according to Deadline, the former season generated over $200 million for Apple. With such a popular show making viewers open their Apple TV+ apps weekly, Prime Target might catch their attention as soon as they finish an episode, and a whole new slate of fans might emerge.

The cast of Prime Target also features Quintessa Swindell (Black Adam), Martha Plimpton (The Regime), Stephen Rea (The Miracle Club), Harry Lloyd (Counterpart), Fra Fee (Rebel Moon), Ali Suliman (Arthur the King), Sergej Onopko (The Agency), Jason Flemyng (The Stoic), Sidse Babett Knudsen (An Ordinary Case) and David Morrissey (Sherwood). The series is created by Steve Thompson (Sherlock).

Apple TV+ debuts Prime Target with two episodes this Wednesday, January 22. New episodes will roll out weekly. You can check out our exclusive sneak peek above.