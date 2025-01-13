Apple TV+ is debuting its new series Prime Target in just about a week, which means it's high time that we check out the trailer for it. Led by Leo Woodall (The White Lotus), the story centers around a mathematician who is on the verge of making a huge discovery that could change his life — and the world — forever. He quickly discovers that he's on ther radar of the NSA, and that he's become the target of an unknown enemy without even realizing it. The show is set to debut on January 22.

The trailer for Prime Target makes it clear that Edward Brooks (Woodall) is pretty much a genius and a bit of an overachiever. As he goes through his post-graduate classes, he starts to study the pattern of prime numbers and questions the way that they "behave." If he manages to interpret the discovery, he could potentially find a key that opens the locks of every computer in the world, which would change the modern world as we know it. That's why he's warned to drop it by a professor.

From then on, the trailer quickly evolves into a thriller with Edward starting to fear for his life as he is followed and monitored. As you could have imagined, security and data companies have a close eye on Edward, because bank accounts, defense systems and government records can suddenly become an open book, which makes the protagonist both valuable and dangerous. So, the ultimate question that the Prime Target trailer proposes is: Should Edward Brooks be dead or alive?

'Prime Target' Has an Impressive Team Behind It

Prime Target is created by Steve Thompson, who's had plenty of experience with thrilling and investigative stories — he previously wrote for the acclaimed show Sherlock. For his new series, he enlisted the help of Brady Hood to direct all eight episodes. Hood previously helmed installments of Great Expectations and Netflix's Top Boy. Locking in the same director for all episodes, which is not that common on television, suggests that Hood and Thompson's creative vision was kept throughout the show.

Aside from Woodall, the star-studded cast of Prime Target also features Stephen Rea, David Morrissey, Martha Plimpton, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jason Flemyng, Harry Lloyd, Ali Suliman, Fra Fee, and Joseph Mydell,

Apple TV+ debuts Prime Target with two episodes, with a new one dropping every Wednesday through March 5.