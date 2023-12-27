The Big Picture Limited ads will be included in Prime Video subscriptions starting on January 29, but subscribers can pay an extra $2.99 per month for an ad-free experience.

Prime Video aims to have fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming providers, but it remains to be seen how subscribers will react.

The inclusion of ads will reportedly help Prime Video continue investing in compelling content, but some subscribers may be unhappy with the change.

Following the “tradition” of other streaming platforms like Netflix and Disney+, Prime Video announced today to its subscribers that limited advertisements will soon be included with all existing subscriptions. The difference from other platforms is that Amazon is not including separate, ad-supported tiers for subscribers who want to pay less, but rather introducing an opt-out fee for subscribers that don’t want to watch any ads and don't mind paying a little more.

In its e-mail directed at members, Prime Video states that for an additional $2.99 per month, your account can become an ad-free one. Otherwise, your account will automatically become an ad-supported one with no alteration of price. The change is slated to take place on January 29. According to Prime Video themselves, their goal is “to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers,” which may point to why they decided not to create a separate, add-supported tier at a lower price.

If the new ads are anything like previous ones at Amazon, they shouldn’t be a bother. Currently, Prime Video promotes its own content through 15 to 30-second trailers and teasers that you have the option to skip. If the streamer reproduces this strategy for the new ads, there’s a chance that members won’t be too bothered by them. On the other hand, not having the option to skip an ad that runs longer than 15 seconds might anger a good portion of subscribers — but that’s certainly something that the Jeff Bezos company has factored in before making a decision.

Why Is Prime Video Changing Its Subscriptions?

Image via Prime Video

Prime Video also cites that the inclusion of ads will “allow” the platform “to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.” Known for its ambitious production values when it comes to some of their original series – Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in particular cost a whopping $1 billion to produce — it seems that finally the time has come to ask everyone to chip in and foot that bill.

Already anticipating some angry response from subscribers, Amazon underscored that Prime members pay for “compelling value” and that their subscriptions also cover free shipping at the Amazon website, the Prime Video channels, exclusive deals, access to other platforms such as Prime Gaming, Prime Reading, Amazon Music and others. Since the major change only rolls out in late January, we’ll have to wait a little while to see how Prime members react to it when pressing play on their favorite series.

Stay tuned to Collider for updates on this story as soon as they happen.

Visit Prime Video