Prime Video has conquered fans of fantasy series with The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power, hit massive numbers with action series Reacher and even commissioned a hit faith-based story in House of David. Now, the streamer is expanding its efforts to attract a new base of subscribers: anime. In a recent interview with Variety, head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke and VP of international for Prime Video Kelly Day shared some of their plans to acquire new titles into the catalog.

The duo revealed that Japan is one of Prime Video's most valuable territories, which is why the company is committed "to a growing slate" of titles. One segment of the slate has to deal with licensing anime series, which has the potential of raking in a whole new group of subscribers. Day mentioned the success that titles like The Silent Service and Oshi-no-ko had on the platform, and Salke teased that the wheels are already in motion to make more of that happen. She stated:

“We have a big commitment to an anime slate that we’re pulling together, and the teams are all working on it. There’s a lot of exciting stuff in the works that we’re looking forward to sharing, and that’s an ongoing commitment.”

The good thing about selecting anime productions is that, more often than not, a title was already "tested" with audiences in manga format. This means that part of the job is simply paying attention to titles which have been resonating with manga readers throughout the world or on Japanese television and then bringing a franchise over — and fans tend to be supportive of both animation and live-action adaptations of their favorite stories.

Will Prime Video Catch On To Netflix And Crunchyroll's Strategies?

This is a strategy that has worked perfectly well for other streaming platforms, which have proved time and again that anime is a never-ending source of good viewership numbers. Earlier this year, Netflix announced that a brand-new anime series was one of the most-watched titles in their catalog: horror/sci-fi show DanDaDan accumulated almost 100 million hours watched in just three months and outperformed mainstream titles like Dragon Ball and Jujutsu Kaisen.

Netflix has been rolling out manga adaptations in live-action and anime format for a while now, and its catalog has become a reference for Japanese entertainment. The same is true for Crunchyroll, a platform that stands on its own using only anime titles. Hulu is also using the same strategy of Netflix, adding a mix of new and classic anime titles to its catalog while also adapting stories as original series such as this week's returning live-action horror Gannibal.

Prime Video is yet to officially announce its upcoming slate of anime titles.

