When it came to streaming platforms in Brazil’s CCXP22, Prime Video was one of the exhibitors with the biggest panels. With a lot of content to keep us updated on, Prime Video made history at the Brazilian Comic-Con Experience: It was the first streamer to select a drag queen to host a panel. Ikaro Kadoshi hosted along with Aline Diniz, and the duo talked about the streamer’s series which are epic in scale, from Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power to The Wheel of Time, and including sci-fi new series The Peripheral and the upcoming superhero spin-off The Boys: Gen V.

In order to discuss all this content, Prime Video invited some of its stars, including Ismael Cruz Córdova, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Sara Zwangobani, Trystan Gravelle, Dónal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Michael Kelly, Betty Gabriel, and Chloë Grace Moretz. That many people kept the energy going at the Thunder Stage for about two hours.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Season 2

The cast of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power certainly wasn’t prepared for how much love they would get from Brazilian fans. They got a standing ovation, and the audience couldn’t get over the fact that Ismael Cruz Córdova speaks Portuguese – and he decided to send some love to audience members in their native language.

Cruz Córdova also talked about his character Arondir in the series. He celebrated the fact that he is the first Black elf in the Middle-Earth franchise and stressed that this was important for several reasons. One of them was that he decided to incorporate capoeira – a Brazilian martial art – in Arondir’s fighting style, and this type of development isn’t possible unless you invite diverse people to collaborate on stories.

The rest of the cast broke down some scenes from the series, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson revealed that the iconic scene in which the Queen Regent Miriel sits on top of a hill was her very first day on set. The cast agreed that they fully acknowledge that they are part of something huge, even though it doesn’t feel like that when they are on set. It’s still early to talk about Season 2, but at least we know the upcoming episodes are in production.

The Wheel of Time - Season 2

Right after Lord of the Rings, Prime Video decided to keep it epic by segueing into The Wheel of Time with cast members Dónal Finn, Ceara Coveney, and Kate Fleetwood. The trio talked about Season 2 and teased that we can keep our expectations high because the series is aiming to meet them. Coveney, who is a newcomer to the series, commented on the overwhelming experience of making the transition from being a fan of the show to starring in it – an experience that was made extra weird due to the fact that they were filming Season 2 as Season 1 aired.

The trio also unveiled a couple of exclusive scenes from the upcoming Season 2 of the series, which Collider had previously seen at New York Comic-Con. Just to recap it briefly, the first scene shows Finn’s character Mat in confinement and being badgered by Aes Sedai Liandrin Guirale (Fleetwood), and the second introduces Coveney’s character Elayne at the White Tower – which, as Coveney revealed, was her audition scene.

Jack Ryan - Season 3

Prime Video hyped up Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan a lot during its section, especially because the series debuts its third season on December 21. The panel had veteran cast member Michael Kelly and newcomer Betty Gabriel. Kelly almost gave away some spoilers from Season 3 but was ultimately able to contain himself. He stressed that we’ll get to see a different side of Mike November since he’s in a no-holds-barred state of mind after starting his own security agency.

Gabriel, on the other hand, revealed she was secretly freaking out about joining the series but managed to keep it together when the cameras started rolling. She has a difficult job in Season 3, since she’s a newcomer but plays the new boss of John Krasinski’s title character. The duo also unveiled a new trailer that stresses this year won’t be easy for Jack on the run, and nowhere will be safe for him. Which led to another exclusive clip, in which Jack goes to Mike November for help.

The Peripheral - Season 1

Just a day after the season finale of The Peripheral debuted, Chloë Grace Moretz was on the Thunder Stage to talk about the sci-fi series with mega-producer Lisa Joy – who previously brought to life another mind-blowing sci-fi series: Westworld. Moretz was another one who received a standing ovation, and she revealed she’s extremely excited to be a part of the Prime Video series – which is the first TV show she leads.

Joy and Moretz also talked about what separates The Peripheral from other series and even movies in terms of production. Joy stressed that she strives to make a show that’s as real-looking as possible, so they build sets and go to locations in order to avoid using CGI as much as possible. Moretz added that, even when CGI is involved, the actors are told in advance exactly what to expect from the final scene, so that they know what the moment is going to look like – something that is not always shared with actors. Since Season 1 just wrapped, it’s way too early to talk about Season 2, but series creator Scott B. Smith talked to Collider about ideas he has in mind anyway.

The Boys: Gen V - Season 1

Last but not least, Prime Video closed the panel by revealing a first-look teaser trailer for their upcoming spin-off series The Boys: Gen V. The trailer is everything you'd expect from a story set in The Boys universe: wild, violent, unapologetic, and full of energy. The series premieres in 2023 and you can watch the new trailer down below.

