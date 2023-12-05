The Big Picture The Thunder Stage was packed at CCXP in Brazil as Prime Video showcased two highly anticipated series, The Boys and Fallout, giving fans what they wanted.

The first-ever trailer for Fallout revealed an action-comedy tone, showing that the series won't take itself too seriously in its dire, post-apocalyptic environment.

A clip for Reacher Season 2 was unveiled, and series star Alan Ritchson revealed the series is already renewed for Season 3.

The fact that Prime Video currently holds in its catalogs two of the series that fans anticipate most — The Boys, which has so far established its popularity, and the soon-to-be very popular Fallout — it wasn’t a surprise that the Thunder Stage was packed this weekend at CCXP in Brazil. Once again hosted by drag queen superstar Ikaro Kadoshi and co-hosted by newcomer Patricia Gomes, the panel gave fans exactly what they wanted.

Prime Video didn’t beat around the bush, kicking the panel off with Fallout. Video game fans have been waiting for a long time to check out the tone of the upcoming series and what it looks like, and the answer for both is “great.” Even though it takes place in a dire, post-apocalyptic environment, the first-ever trailer for Fallout revealed that the series won’t take itself too seriously and some of its moments are more angled towards the action-comedy tone than horror and drama.

Is 'Fallout' The Best Video Game of All Time? Nolan Thinks So

Image via Prime Video

Series director Jonathan Nolan didn’t hold back and called Fallout “one of the greatest games of all time,” while co-showrunner Graham Wagner revealed he has played it since 1997. Wagner joked that he had no choice but to get the series right, otherwise, he’d “get death threats” from his friends who are also fans of the franchise. Series star Ella Purnell called the series “insane," and spoke about how fun it was to play a character who is suddenly faced with the reality that everything they believed in is shattered.

Walton Goggins added that fans will have a great time with his character, The Ghoul, who is extremely cynical but also a skilled survivalist. Aaron Moten and everyone else agreed that despite being a wild era, Fallout has a world-building element which is what keeps it grounded and real. That was the cue for the Power Armor to be brought on stage, and fans got to see the real, life-size model of the suit used in the series. Nolan explained that, much like his brother Christopher Nolan, he’d rather build stuff for real, and with such an important element of the series, he had to bring the suit to life. He capped it off by telling the audience to “expect chaos.” You can watch the trailer below.

When Are 'The Boys' and 'Reacher' Coming Back?

Close

Then it was time for a little more action with a clip for Reacher Season 2 unveiled to the public ahead of the December 15 premiere. The thrilling scene reveals a moment in which Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) realizes that a woman in line at the ATM is extremely distressed. The situation is further complicated by the fact that her son is being held hostage in a car nearby. Afterward, Ritchson appeared in a video and told the CCXP audience that he couldn’t be with them because he was on set already filming Reacher Season 3.

Last but not least, there were also no cast or crew members from The Boys to talk a little about Season 4, but fans seriously didn’t mind that. At this point, all they wanted to see was a trailer for the new season, and they got it. As we could have imagined, Season 4 will keep the unhinged up to 100 and heads will continue exploding. We’re still lacking a release window, though – Prime Video didn’t reveal what month we can expect to see the new episodes from the highly popular superhero series.

Stay tuned at Collider for further updates and check out the trailer for The Boys Season 4 and more CCXP news below.

See More News from CCXP:

The Boys A group of vigilantes set out to take down corrupt superheroes who abuse their superpowers. Release Date July 26, 2019 Cast Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Colby Minifie, Aya Cash Main Genre Superhero Genres Superhero, Action, Sci-Fi, Drama, Crime Rating TV-MA Seasons 4 Studio Amazon Studios Creator Eric Kripke

Watch on Prime Video