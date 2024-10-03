In an exclusive revealed by Variety, Prime Video have brought together a host of star-studded names for their brand-new festive series, Jack in Time For Christmas. Produced by Workerbee and British comedian Jack Whitehall's Jackpot Productions, the series is set to feature the Jungle Cruise star alongside the likes of Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Bublé, Daisy May Cooper, and Tom Davies. This hugely exciting line-up will be hitting the streamer during the holidays with a festive series ready to blend scripted comedy with unscripted travelogue.

In a synopsis that reminds one of the classic John Hughes comedy Planes, Trains and Automobiles, the series will see Whitehall stranded in the US with just four days to try and get back to the UK in time for Christmas. With almost every festive mode of transport, from huskies to bobsleighs, utilized on his way, as per the description, "a stockingful of conveniently located famous faces help (and hinder) along the way as Jack navigates the chaos of Christmas and tries to make it home in time." When announced at an Amazon Upfront event held in London on Wednesday, there was no room for news of a release date, so make sure to stay tuned to Collider to find out if one arrives.

Another Jack Whitehall Comedy Project Has Been Promised For Several Years

Image via Apple TV+

Whilst fans of Whitehall's brand of posh British comedy wait for Jack in Time For Christmas, the excitement surrounding another of his upcoming projects continues despite an enormously long wait thus far. Romantic comedy Silent Retreat, directed by The Final Girl's Todd Strauss-Schulson, has reportedly been in the post-production stage now since 2020, with filming taking place in New York as far back as 2019. Now, after 5 years, fingers will continue to be crossed that news of the film's release date might soon arrive. Also starring the likes of Isabella Rossellini, Sarah Goldberg, Dennis Haysbert, and others, a synopsis for Silent Retreat reads:

"The story centers on a man and woman with relationship issues who decide to go on a meditation retreat that requires absolute silence for three days along with the man's best friend and recently widowed mother."

Jack in Time For Christmas, a Prime Video Series Starring Jack Whitehall, Dave Bautista, Rebel Wilson, and more, has been announced. You can catch Whitehall in the hit series The Afterparty on Apple TV+ right now.

The Afterparty When a high school reunion's afterparty ends in a death, everyone is a suspect. A detective grills the former classmates one by one, uncovering potential motives as each tells their version of the story - culminating in the shocking truth. Release Date January 28, 2022 Cast Ben Schwartz , Ike Barinholtz , Dave Franco , Tiffany Haddish , Sam Richardson Main Genre Mystery Seasons 2

Watch on Apple TV+