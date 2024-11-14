Prime Video’s new series Cross has debuted on Rotten Tomatoes with a mixed reception, and it’s clear it doesn’t quite pack the same punch as Prime’s other action hits like Reacher. Based on James Patterson’s bestselling novels, the first eight episodes of Cross are now streaming, bringing detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross to life in a gritty new adaptation led by Black Adam star Aldis Hodge, alongside Isaiah Mustafa, Juanita Jennings, and Ryan Eggold. And despite a strong source material to work with, as well as a terrific leading man, Cross has landed with a modest 67% on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to Reacher’s impressive 91%.

Currently sitting at a 67% on the Tomatometer based on 15 reviews, Cross has a score of 6.50/10, with a mix of positive and negative feedback. Of the reviews, 10 lean positive, while 5 have a more critical perspective. The early consensus for Cross highlights Hodge’s compelling portrayal as a high point, reading:

“Cross’ case for itself isn’t closed just yet, but the commanding Aldis Hodge makes for the most arresting embodiment of James Patterson’s literary creation yet.”

Hodge's performance appears to be the standout feature for a lot of critical reports so far, as it seems to offer a faithful interpretation of Alex Cross, but the series seems to be struggling with pacing issues and its inability

to make itself stand out from other similar series is perhaps why critics aren't loving it. Despite these early critiques, Cross already has a confirmed second season, with filming wrapped and new cast members set to join, so Amazon clearly has faith in the series and perhaps that faith will give it a boost when it comes to critical response next time around.

How Does 'Cross' Compare to 'Reacher'?

When stacking up Cross against Reacher, it becomes evident that Reacher remains the standout in Prime Video’s action lineup. Reacher’s first season boasts an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes, a score that reflects its blend of tightly paced storytelling and high-octane action sequences that had audiences hooked from the start, plus it also stars Alan Ritchson, a charisma magnet who also resembles what humanity would design as the pinnacle of our species.

For now, Cross may not be the breakout hit Reacher was, but it’s clear Aldis Hodge’s performance is making waves. With time to iron out its flaws, Cross might yet find its stride, but at the moment, Reacher rules the roost. Stay tuned to Collider for more.

7 10 Cross Detective and forensic psychologist Alex Cross is pulled back from family leave to hunt a dangerous serial killer after the tragic loss of his wife. Set in Washington, D.C., the series follows Cross as he uses his expertise to delve into the minds of criminals. Amazon’s adaptation promises a mix of psychological intrigue and intense crime-solving drama, blending elements of James Patterson’s books with a fresh storyline. Release Date November 14, 2024 Cast Aldis Hodge , Jennifer Wigmore , Mercedes de la Zerda , Sharon Taylor , Siobhan Murphy , Stacie Greenwell , Ashley Rios , matthew lillard Main Genre Crime Seasons 1 Creator(s) Ben Watkins Writers Ben Watkins Expand

