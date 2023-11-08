The Big Picture Prime Video's fantasy darlings, The Wheel of Time and The Rings of Power, have become massive hits, breaking records and captivating audiences.

The Wheel of Time has been renewed for a third season, showcasing the show's growing success and potential to adapt Robert Jordan's epic saga.

Prime Video has established itself as a home for must-see fantasy TV with its expanding catalog, including popular series like Good Omens and Carnival Row, and has secured the rights to adapt popular fantasy series like Fourth Wing and The Atlas Six.

After Game of Thrones, and before The House of the Dragon, every streaming service gambled for their own stake in the fantasy genre as a replacement show. Netflix's The Witcher made big waves during its first season, spawning three current seasons and two spinoffs, but is currently undergoing some turmoil by losing its lead in Henry Cavill. HBO of course has The House of the Dragon to bring Game of Thrones fans back, but apart from that, they don't have much else to offer in the fantasy space. Prime Video, however, has certainly brought tough competition with their fantasy shows that have accumulated to a big amount over the past few years. Not only do they have two epic fantasy shows to their name — alongside some urban fantasy series — but they also just acquired the development rights to two big fantasy novels. Has Prime Video become the new home for must-see fantasy TV?

The Wheel of Time Release Date November 19, 2021 Cast Barney Harris, Rosamund Pike, Daniel Henney, Michael McElhatton, Sophie Okonedo, Peter Franzen Main Genre Fantasy Genres Fantasy, Sci-Fi Rating TV-14 Seasons 3 Creator Rafe Judkins

'The Wheel of Time' Continues to Surprise on Prime Video

Close

Just finishing up its phenomenal Season 2, The Wheel of Time is one of Prime Video's fantasy darlings right now. Not only did it break the streamer's records for Season 1, but accomplished the surprising feat of being renewed all the way to Season 3. That doesn't happen often these days, but hopefully, this trend will continue, and we will get to see Robert Jordan's gargantuan 15-book saga completed. Season 3 is underway right now, but will likely not grace our screens until late 2024 or early 2025, so you have a lot of time to catch up on this fantastic fantasy series.

The Wheel of Time is based on the series of the same name which was finished by Brandon Sanderson after Jordan's passing in 2007. The show follows the hunt for the Dragon Reborn, the person who has been prophesied to either save or break the world. Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), a member of a group of powerful women known as the Aes Sedai, arrives in the small country town known as the Two Rivers and finds five potential Dragons in Rand (Josha Stradowski), Mat (Barney Harris/Dónal Finn), Perrin (Marcus Rutherford), Egwene (Madeleine Madden), and Nynaeve (Zoë Robins). The most important thing to Moiraine is finding the Dragon Reborn to prepare them for the Last Battle before evil can get its hands on them instead.

The show's first season laid the groundwork for the important story to follow, and while the initial outing was met with some mixed reviews, Season 2 has stepped up the show in all directions. The writing, acting, and visuals are all exceptional upgrades in the show's sophomore season, and expect that trend to continue upwards with the upcoming Season 3. The Wheel of Time may well be Prime Video's biggest fantasy event series yet.

On Prime Video, 'The Rings of Power' Welcomed us Back to Middle-earth

Close

While The Wheel of Time was Prime Video's introduction to high fantasy, they saved their big-budget The Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power for the year after — and yes, it broke viewership records, blasting past The Wheel of Time to become Prime Video's most-watched series ever. This series has already been planned for five complete seasons, so clearly, The Rings of Power is here to stay for a while, and it too has a lot of potential for adapting the rich history of Middle Earth.

The Rings of Power is one of the most breathtaking shows made in the past couple of years. In our era of big-budget movies and shows not looking great, this is a massive outlier. You can see the money on the screen, and you should, as it's the most expensive show to date. Every environment looks great, from the forests, kingdoms, glaciers, and even the middle of the ocean. If nothing else, The Rings of Power will be remembered for its scope and beauty.

The story of the show is set thousands of years before the story of The Lord of the Rings that we all know and love, following the creation of the titular Rings of Power, and an old familiar evil rising back up to take over Middle-earth. Of course, this is a Tolkien adaptation, so don't expect a thrilling political experience like some other fantasy shows. Instead, The Rings of Power is more of a slow-burn show that offers its comforts just as much as its horrors, and the tale is just beginning.

There Are Even More Fantasy Adaptations on the Horizon

Prime Video has several more planned adaptations set for the small screen soon, many of which might hail from some of your favorite books. In fact, two popular TikTok sensations are being adapted by the streamer. The Atlas Six, a young-adult novel written by Olivie Blake, centers around a secret society of magicians. Every decade, the society recruits six people, and if they can overcome their dangerous initiation, five will be let in. The book became a massive hit when it exploded on TikTok, giving it enough attention to bring Tor in to acquire the originally self-published novel. It is also the first in Blake's planned trilogy, so expect The Atlas Six to stick around.

Fourth Wing, the other planned adaptation at Prime Video, is very much an adult fantasy romance, setting itself apart from other adaptations that have recently been released. However, it experienced a similar boom on the same popular social media platform, proving that social media can be a huge help in spreading the word about new titles. Fourth Wing is yet another first in a planned series, with its sequel Iron Flame debuting just this week, and follows Violet Sorrengail in the brutal Basgiath War College as she endures the brutal training to become a dragon rider. Fourth Wing is set to provide a lot of intense drama for the screen, as the cadets at Basgiath only have two options in front of them: graduate or die.

Prime Video Is Excelling at Fantasy Television

Image via Prime Video

The Wheel of Time continues to get better and better with each episode, and we hope to say the same when Season 2 of The Rings of Power returns. But that's not all. Season 2 of the streamer's adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett's Good Omens just dropped earlier this year, with Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) yet again stealing the hearts of fans who are avidly watching their relationship develop. While an urban fantasy show, it is a fantastic lighthearted watch. There has not been any confirmation that the show will indeed get a Season 3, but Neil Gaiman is hard at work writing it, so good news for the show may be on the way. Catching up on the delightful series will prove little work before then.

Another fantasy series that has now concluded its run on Prime Video is Carnival Row. Starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, this urban fantasy is set in a Victorian fantasy world where a human detective must work with a fairy to solve a string of murders. Carnival Row is different simply because this one is not based on a series of novels, but instead follows its own unique premise. It was completed with the release of its second and final season earlier this year, so you do not need to worry about this series going unfinished, something rare in the days of streaming.

Prime Video has already created quite the fantasy catalog, one that only looks to be growing in the coming years. Where so many other platforms have stumbled with their fantasy shows or struggled to find an audience for them, Prime Video's fantasy series are definitely making waves in the realm of streaming. If anything, it goes to show that fantasy is still a huge money-maker, and with the success that Game of Thrones laid out, there will always be others trying to swoop in to take that for themselves. While The Wheel of Time and Rings of Power have started with soft reactions, The Wheel of Time proved that a Season 2 can change everything for the better. The next time you want to watch a new fantasy show, remember that this streamer can offer plenty of exciting options.

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, The Wheel of Time, Good Omens, and Carnival Row are all available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video