The Big Picture The Boys unveiled new shows, trailers, and a spin-off at SDCC.

The Rings of Power panel revealed more details about the Season 2 appearances of Ents, spiders, and orcs.

The cast of both series fielded questions from eager fans.

Prime Video is no stranger to San Diego Comic Con’s Hall H, the biggest venue of the convention that fans literally wait for hours to enter each year. In their double Hall H panels for The Boys and The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power, Prime proved there’s more up their sleeves this year, and here’s what we learned, courtesy of Sarah Clingenpeel who attended the panel on behalf of Collider.

'The Boys' Unveiled New Shows and New Trailers

This season of The Boys “takes us to new worlds,” as fan-favorite Tomer Capone (Frenchie) eloquently put it during the show’s very first Hall H panel. Opening with a hilarious Vought song medley (including Season 4 earworm “Let’s Put The Christ Back In Christmas” and a rap from series star Jesse T. Usher), the panel brought some fun news, surprise guests, and, of course, in true The Boys fashion, a lively discussion on breast milk.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who plays Season 4’s Kessler (and, spoiler alert, the diabolical side of Butcher’s brain), showed up as a surprise moderator, which only added to the incredible chemistry between all the cast members on stage. Included in the panel were showrunner Eric Kripke, and stars Jack Quaid, Erin Moriarty, Laz Alonso, Karen Fukuhara, Tomer Capone, Chace Crawford, Nathan Mitchell, Antony Starr, Jesse T. Usher, and Season 4 add-ons Susan Heyword and Valorie Curry. Kripke, who spent a lot of his panel time praising his actors, said his favorite scenes in season four were the Starlight/shifter fight (in which Moriarty actually fights herself) and another that was sure to make everyone in the audience blush.

Crowd favorite Crawford spoke on his character’s arc this season, claiming it as the best one his controversial character has had, and Moriarty admitted she “ships” Frenchie and Kimiko, stating their kiss as her favorite moment from Season 4.

Not only did we get to see the brand-new Gen V Season 2 trailer, but we also learned about the new spin-off series: Vought Rising, a pulp saga prequel set in 1950s New York City, starring Jensen Ackles (Soldier Boy) and Aya Cash (Stormfront). For this announcement, Ackles also made a surprise appearance, to the crowd’s delight. Not only will fans have this new series to look forward to, but Kripke also confirmed Ackles will be reprising his Soldier Boy role in season five of the main show, which the writer’s room is actively creating at the moment (Kripke has also confirmed recently that five will be the show’s final season).

'The Rings of Power' Brought Exhilerating Music and a Brand-New Trailer

Introduced by series composer Bear McCreary and a chorus of choir men singing music from the soundtrack, The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power panel began with a bang (on literal drums!). Moderated by Comic-Con vet Yvette Nicole Brown, the panel hosted many stars from the series, including Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers, Benjamin Walker, Robert Aramayo, Sophia Nomvete, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Lloyd Owen, Charles Edwards, Daniel Weyman, Megan Richards, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, and showrunners JD Payne and Patrick McKay. This full cast was also joined later in the panel by Sam Hazeldine, who takes over the role of Adar from Joseph Mawle, and was introduced by a fully-costumed orc (upon whose arrival, Brown exclaimed, “We just saw an orc in the flesh!”).

We learned from this panel what interesting Lord Of The Rings creatures would make appearances in Season 2, including the ever-popular Ents (which Cordova described as “shaping” his childhood and early teen years), spiders (our favorite eight-legged girl from Return Of The King, Sheelob, will finally get her origin story!), and an endless army of those pesky orcs.

At the end of Season 1, we learned that Halbrand, played by Vickers, is the inimitable Sauron, who Payne says will star in his own “psychological drama” in Season 2. We will also be getting a lot more singing from Nomvete’s character Disa — and even some vocal stylings from the elf king himself, Gil-Galad, played by Walker (who showed off his pipes in an Elvish song for the crowd).

We found out that while Cordova’s character Arondir is not Theo’s biological father, we will at some point be learning who exactly is. When asked about LGBT characters appearing in the series as well, the showrunners stated that we “may have seen them already,” which had fans excited. Payne and McKay also assured fans that Sauron and Galadriel might not be done with scenes together, encouraging them to hold out hope.

With a brand-new trailer featuring all of our Rings Of Power favorites, an incredible behind the scenes look at the making of the actual rings of power props themselves, and speculation on the evil that has returned in the form of the legendary dark Lord Sauron, Prime brought us to Middle Earth. The only consolation for leaving was getting to go right back to sunny San Diego Comic-Con.

Stay tuned for more updates from Collider as San Diego Comic-Con heads into the weekend.

