Collider is thrilled to be partnering with Prime Video and Wonder Project to help unveil the first-look images and premiere date for their upcoming biblical drama series, House of David. Created by filmmakers Jon Erwin (Jesus Revolution, American Underdog) and Jon Gunn (Ordinary Angels), the hugely ambitious and grand series will debut on February 27, 2025, with three episodes dropping on premiere day, followed by one episode weekly. House of David tells the story you thought you knew of one of history’s most iconic underdogs in the form of David (Michael Iskander), the shepherd boy destined to become Israel’s greatest king.

The series is overseen by some of the biggest names in faith-based and historical storytelling. Erwin, who conceived the idea for the series, serves as an executive producer alongside Gunn, Jonathan Lloyd Walker, Justin Rosenblatt, Chad Oakes, and Michael Frislev. Dallas Jenkins (The Chosen) acts as a special advisor on to Wonder Project.

The series follows David's meteoric rise from anonymity, beginning with his anointment by the prophet Samuel (Stephen Lang) and climaxing in his legendary battle with the enormous and powerful Goliath (Martyn Ford) while, at the same time, following the demise of King Saul (Ali Suliman) whose pride and paranoia contribute to his own downfall as David ascends. The official synopsis of the series can be found below:

"House of David tells the story of the ascent of the biblical figure, David, who eventually becomes the most renowned and celebrated king of Israel. The series follows the once-mighty King Saul as he falls victim to his own pride. At the direction of God, the prophet Samuel anoints an unlikely, outcast teenager as the new king. As Saul loses his power over his kingdom, David finds himself on a journey to discover and fulfill his destiny, navigating love, loss, and violence in the court of the very man he’s destined to replace. As one leader falls, another must rise."

Who Stars in 'House of David'?