The Big Picture Amazon Prime Video is getting a major update to make the interface more user-friendly and personalized for subscribers.

The update includes additional graphics for content requiring add-on services and a new navigation bar for easier access.

Popular movies like My Spy and TV shows like The Boys are currently topping the charts on Prime Video.

The second-biggest streaming service in the world is about to level up in a major way. Amazon officially announced that Prime Video would receive an update today that hopes to make the streaming interface more user-friendly and also help users find more things in its vast library of content. Prime Video is second only to Netflix by the numbers in terms of overall subscribers, but Netflix is in another stratosphere when it comes to how user-friendly its interface is. Amazon claims this new update will make Prime Video more simple to use but also much more personalized, with an all-new system designed to recommend all the best shows and movies its subscribers will love based on what they've watched in the past.

One of the most prominent changes comes in the form of additional graphics on the title cards of movies or TV shows that require an additional add-on service, such as Starz or Crunchyroll, with the logo of the service and a yellow shopping bag visible to indicate a purchase is required to view that content. The updated user interface will also introduce a new navigation bar with easier access to all your favorite titles, which will also allow subscribers to navigate and sort the platform by content type, I.E. sports, news, comedy specials, etc. The update will launch worldwide today on July 23, and will be available on newer platforms first, with older platforms following suit in the coming weeks.

What’s Popular To Stream on Prime Video?

As far as movies go, there are plenty of exciting films to watch on Prime Video at the moment. The number one movie streaming is My Spy: The Eternal City, which stars Dave Bautista and Chloe Coleman, and also landing in the top five is The Idea of You, the age gap rom com starring Anne Hathaway and Nicholas Galitzine. As for TV, all episodes of The Boys are now streaming and at the top of the chart, with the post-apocalyptic series Fallout, which was nominated for 17 total Emmy Awards, still landing in the top 10 despite premiering several months ago.

The new Prime Video update will be available starting today, but may take several weeks to reach your platform depending on the age of your device. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch all episodes of The Boys, now streaming on Prime Video.

