As part of the everchanging landscape in recent times as regards streaming services, there is a new development coming from two of the bigger brands. Prime Video is launching an HBO Max channel in the United States. As part of the robust offerings available to subscribers of Prime Video, the service has added HBO Max, which will be available to only its US customers.

Vice President of Prime Video Cem Sibay, while speaking about the development, says that the move is part of the company’s desire to continue providing the best available entertainment possible to its customers. “We strive to offer customers the best and widest selection of premium content available for their everyday viewing experience,” Sibay said. “It’s truly been a milestone year for Prime Video, and we are humbled by the viewer engagement and critics’ response to our marquee releases. Now with the addition of HBO Max again, customers can easily add this subscription and enjoy even more award-winning and fan-favorite entertainment on Prime Video.”

Signing up for HBO Max for Prime customers will come at a cost of $14.99 per month. This will grant customers’ access to 15,000 hours of curated premium content. Sharing his view on the development as well is Bruce Campbell, Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Warner Bros. Discovery who remarked, "Warner Bros. Discovery is committed to making HBO Max available to as broad an audience as possible while also advancing our data-driven approach to understanding our customers and best serving their viewing interests. Today, we are thrilled to take an important step forward by announcing that HBO Max is returning to Prime Video Channels." JB Perrette, CEO and President, of Global Streaming and Games, Warner Bros. Discovery added, "Our common goal is to delight customers with great content and continue to collaborate and innovate so we can best serve our subscribers."

Image via HBO Max

New of this development comes a day after a report revealed that the top brass of Warner Bros. Discovery is looking to merge the streaming services HBO Max and Discovery+. The move might also involve a new name for the merged streaming service with “Max” being considered.

Having access to HBO Max offers up a wide range of critically acclaimed dramas like Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, Friends, and The Big Bang Theory among others. Some of its recent offerings include House of the Dragon, Succession, The White Lotus, and Hacks. The highly anticipated drama series, The Last of Us based on the video game of the same name, is coming to HBO Max as an original on January 15.