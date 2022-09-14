Prime Video has revealed which shows will receive unique in-person panels at the anticipated New York Comic Con this October.

Unsurprisingly, the shows which will be featured are the fan-favorites The Legend of Vox Machina, Good Omens, The Wheel of Time, as well as the critically acclaimed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power which is currently being released, and the yet-to-be-released The Peripheral. The panels for these will feature special guests who will be interviewed through moderated Q&As. In addition, fans will be able to get exclusive never-before-seen footage from a fantastic selection of Prime Video titles.

Let’s start with the greatest band of mercenaries Exandria has ever seen. Fans of Critical Role’s The Legend of Vox Machina will have the opportunity to join the executive producers and the voice cast behind the Dungeons & Dragons inspired series to see what awaits the most chaotic group of adventurers to have ever graced our TV screens in Season 2. The series is based on Critical Role’s first live-streamed D&D campaign, wherein the players reprise their original roles. At the End of Season 1, even though Vox Machina managed to defeat the villainous Briarwoods, new and terrifying enemies were introduced: the Chroma Conclave. You’ll be able to get exclusive sneak peeks of what new perils and adventures await our heroes at the NYCC’s Empire Stage on Thursday, October 6 at 7:30 pm EDT.

Next, We’ll rejoin the most dynamic angel and demon power duo for the panel of Good Omens. In the Neil Gaiman-created series that premiered in 2019, Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) and Crowley (David Tennant) finished their 6-episode journey back on Earth after saving the world from Armageddon. However, this was not the end of the road for them as they will be back next year to join forces in solving a mystery involving both Heaven and Hell. At the upcoming Comic Con, some of the creators and cast will be present for a fan Q&A wherein you’ll be able to ask what might await our favorite angel and demon in the second season. The panel is situated at the Empire Stage and will occur on Friday, October 7 at 11:00 am EDT.

Next up we have the dream of every fantasy geek with the back-to-back panels for two high-fantasy live-action shows: The Wheel of Time and The Lord of The Rings: The Rings of Power. These panels will occur at the Empire Stage on Friday, October 7, 4:15 p.m. EDT.

Following the final confrontation with The Dark One and the reveal of The Dragon Reborn’s identity, The Wheel of Time panel will feature the cast and team in their first-ever in-person Comic Con experience. You’ll be able to listen to the series' stars and showrunner Rafe Judkins reflect on their experience shooting the first season and perhaps get some exclusive insight into Season 2.

The cast of The Rings of Power will also be attending New York Comic Con where they will discuss the 7 first episodes of the 8-episode-long Season 1. As of the writing of this article, only 3 episodes have been released with a 4th coming out on Friday, September 16. The show follows a colorful cast of characters – elves, dwarves, humans, harfoots - as they are forced – or seek to – confront the enduring forces of evil which are regaining power and reemerging to threaten all life forms on the continent of Middle-earth.

Last but not least we have The Peripheral, an upcoming sci-fi thriller series which got its exciting first trailer last week. The series based on the best-selling novel by William Gibson stars Chloë Grace Moretz as Flynne Fisher, a woman who has no future until the future comes knocking right on her door. The panel will include Moretz and other members of the cast including Jack Reynor, Gary Carr, T’Nia Miller, and JJ Field as well as executive producers Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, creator and showrunner Scott B. Smith, and director Vincenzo Natali. This panel will take place at the Main Stage on Saturday, October 8, 11:00 a.m. EDT.

All of these panels will also be live-streamed at thepopverse.com. Later, they will be made available for VOD playback to ReedPop members and digital ticket holders.