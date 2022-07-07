This is in addition to the highly anticipated Hall H panel for 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.'

Prime Video revealed its plans for 2022’s SDCC, including unique panels for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Paper Girls, and The Wheel of Time: Origins. Besides sharing news for the highly-anticipated shows, Prime Video will also sponsor the 2022 edition of Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con party.

Starting on Thursday, July 21, Prime Video will feature a panel dedicated to The Wheel of Time: Origins. The animated series serves as a prequel to the live-action adaptation of the beloved book series by Robert Jordan, which premiered on Prime Video last year. The Wheel of Time second season wrapped filming last May, but before we get to watch it, Prime Video is releasing a prequel series that will expand the lore of the fantasy universe. Besides revealing more about the upcoming spinoff series, The Wheel of Time: Origins’ SDCC panel will also feature a special video presentation that promises to blow the attendees' minds.

Then, on Friday, Prime Video will take us back to Middle-Earth with a panel dedicated to The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Inspired by the literary works of J.R.R. Tolkien, the upcoming series will serve as a prequel to the film trilogy by Peter Jackson, revealing the origins of the Rings of Power. The series will also explore the myths of both fan-favorite and obscure characters, such as Isildur and Galadriel. In the panel, Prime Video will introduce the international cast of actors that will bring Middle-Earth’s Second Age to life when the series releases on September 2.

Also on Friday, Prime Video will explore the universe of Paper Girls, a time-traveling coming-of-age series based on the comic book series written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. The panel will unite the cast and crew to explore what fans can expect from the series, set to premiere on Prime Video on July 29. Besides featuring the Paper Girls panel, Prime Video is also hosting a special fan screening that will allow SDCC attendees to be the first ones to watch the upcoming series.

To help wrap the 2022 SDCC in grand style, Prime Video is also sponsoring Entertainment Weekly’s annual Comic-Con party. This year, the party will feature themed activities from The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and Paper Girls, with DJ Michelle Pesce handling the music. Admission to the party is by invitation only, though.

SDCC will be taking place between Thursday, July 21, and Sunday, July 24, 2022. Check the dates, hours, and locations for all of Prime Video's SDCC panels below:

The Wheel of Time: Origins

When: Thursday, July 21 at 4:15 p.m. PDT

Thursday, July 21 at 4:15 p.m. PDT Where: Room 6A

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

When: Friday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. PDT

Friday, July 22 at 10:30 a.m. PDT Where: Hall H

Paper Girls panel

When: Friday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m. PDT

Friday, July 22 at 1:30 p.m. PDT Where: Ballroom 20

Paper Girls fan screening

When: Friday, July 22 at 7:00 p.m. PDT

Friday, July 22 at 7:00 p.m. PDT Where: Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, Manchester Grand Hyatt

Entertainment Weekly party