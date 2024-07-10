The Big Picture Prime Video's Comic-Con lineup includes panels for The Boys, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and adult animation shows.

Fans can expect insights into favorite episodes, behind-the-scenes secrets, and exclusive peeks into upcoming seasons at the panels.

Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Sausage Party: Foodtopia will also be featured in Prime Video's SDCC lineup.

Not to be outdone by Paramount+'s lineup announcement earlier today, Prime Video has unveiled its full offering of shows and panels that will be in attendance for this year's iteration of San Diego Comic-Con. The big highlights, of course, are the platform's heavy-hitting IPs — The Boys and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power — which will both get comprehensive panels featuring the cast and crew in the convention's vaunted Hall H. Additionally, the streamer will celebrate its stacked catalog of adult animation with a special panel featuring the executive producers of Invincible, Hazbin Hotel, The Legend of Vox Machina, and Sausage Party: Foodtopia discussing the ins and outs of adapting other forms of media for television. All of this is capped off by a string of panels about the most-anticipated shows coming soon for Prime Video subscribers.

Beginning on Friday, July 26 at 10 a.m. PT, The Boys cast members will gather in Hall H with showrunner Eric Kripke for a postmortem celebration of Season 4 in all its head-popping glory. From behind-the-scenes secrets to their favorite episodes and scenes, they'll offer a breakdown of all the chaos that unfolded in the superpowered series' latest outing, with a few surprises along the way.

On the complete opposite end, The Rings of Power will return to the convention immediately after at 11:05 a.m. ahead of its long-awaited second season premiere on August 29. It's been a hot minute since fans last visited Middle-earth and the panel promises to get everyone up to speed with an exclusive peek into the stunning visuals of the new episodes and the darkness that lurks beneath. With Sauron getting progressively more dangerous as time goes on, this season promises to be a tense one and attendees will get a sense of where his path of destruction leads with the cast and executive producers' extensive conversation.

Later on Friday at 1 p.m. at the Indigo Ballroom, fans can join Robert Kirkman, Vivienne Medrano, Travis Willingham, and Kyle Hunter for a wide-ranging conversation about creating smash-hit television adaptations while offering some updates on their respective series. All four are in different positions with their respective shows, as Invincible and Hazbin Hotel continue steady work toward new seasons within the next year+, The Legend of Vox Machina gears up for its third season this October, and Foodtopia begins airing this week. Even so, there will be plenty of exclusive news and sneak peeks to go around.

Prime Video Has a Boatload of New Shows Coming to SDCC

The rest of the event will be filled with panels celebrating the many new series that will grace the platform in the coming year. First up at 2:30 p.m. on Friday in room 5AB is Like a Dragon: Yakuza, the live-action adaptation of SEGA's hit series of video games set in the dramatic and bombastic underbelly of modern Japan. Series lead Ryoma Takeuchi, who's set to play the franchise's iconic protagonist Kazuma Kiryu, will be joined by the show's executive producers and a surprise A-list star to share the first look at the series ahead of its October premiere, discuss the behind-the-scenes work to make it happen, and leave fans with an exclusive souvenir.

Saturday will then be packed with three more panels, starting at 2:45 p.m. with Batman: Caped Crusader. The spiritual successor to Batman: The Animated Series will bring executive producer and The Batman helmer Matt Reeves to room 6BCF with cast members Hamish Linklater, Jamie Chung, and Minnie Driver for a Q&A to discuss the storylines that will take place in this new, crime-ridden Gotham and discuss the show's new spin on characters DC fans know and love ahead of the show's August 1 premiere.

After that at 6:45 p.m. in the Indigo Ballroom is MGM+'s smash hit horror series FROM, with stars Harold Perrineau, Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, and David Alpay alongside executive producers Jeff Pinkner, Jack Bender, and John Griffin on hand to discuss the terrors that await in Season 3, due out this fall. Finally, at 10 p.m. back in room 6BCF, Hot Topic will take viewers to the depths of Hell with a celebration of Hazbin Hotel full of trivia and prizes, merch reveals, sing-alongs to the series' catchy tunes, and a special guest or two.

Stay tuned here at Collider for more announcements from SDCC as they come out. For more information on the convention and what Prime Video and other companies will have to offer, visit the event's official website.