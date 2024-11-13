Next year, director Luke Sparke is taking viewers deep into the jungles of Vietnam for a bonkers horror ride with his upcoming new film Primitive War. Based on the sci-fi military novel by Ethan Pettus, the film unfolds during the bloodiest days of the Vietnam War when a group of soldiers, the Vulture Squad, are sent to find a missing group of green berets only to find something much worse lurking in the shadows. It's being described as Full Metal Jacket meets Jurassic Park, setting up for some bloody and brutal fun in the jungle that mixes the horrors of war with the terror of dinosaurs. Before heading back to 1968, though, Collider wants to take viewers to the Gold Coast of Australia with an exclusive behind-the-scenes sneak peek teasing the camaraderie and dedication of the cast in their twisted new war movie.

Sparke and the cast first walk through the story of Primitive War as taken from Pettus's novel, while extras and actors dressed in fatigues rush around jungle and village sets. Framing it as an epic story of the Vietnam War in an alternate reality, Tricia Helfer hammers home just how bizarre a concept adding dinosaurs into the picture is. However, Nick Wechsler says that, despite sounding like a fever dream, it's a concept that worked out much better than he expected when they began filming. In Sparke's take on the book, horror comes first and foremost. The discovery of ancient beings that have made the island their home threatens not just their lives, but their mental state. Primitive War is then a story about humans devolving to their base instincts to survive a threat beyond their comprehension, amplifying the tension as they traverse through dense brush, dank caves, and mysterious facilities with danger around every corner.

One thing that's made clear between Sparke and his cast is the level of talent on set and the bond between the actors. Adolphus Waylee called it one of his best experiences making a film, a sentiment shared by his co-star Anthony Ingruber. The desire, then, is for audiences to have as much fun watching the film and its "blood, guts, and dinosaurs" as the team did making it. In addition to everyone named, Ryan Kwanten, Jeremy Piven, and Jeremy Lindsay Taylor also add to the star power on board.

What Has Sparke Done Before 'Primitive War'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

By all means, Primitive War sounds like the perfect mix of what Sparke does best as a writer and director — action and horror. His most notable work thus far has come on the sci-fi Occupation franchise, which currently has a third installment in development titled Occupation Rainfall: Chapter 2 with Piven and Helfer among the names attached. Other films on his resume include the horror flick Devil Beneath, the Barry Pepper-led thriller Bring Him to Me, and his latest creepy flick Scurry, set in the rapidly collapsing tunnels underneath a city attacked by a monstrous threat. He also has one more collaboration with Piven on the docket with the actioner Fight for Your Life.

Primitive War is set to arrive sometime in mid-2025. Check out the exclusive sneak peek in the player above.