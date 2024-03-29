The Big Picture Jeremy Piven joins cast of horror sci-fi Primitive War alongside Tricia Helfer and Ryan Kwanten for intense dinosaur-filled action.

Director Luke Sparke promises a gritty, horror-filled adaptation with a mix of war themes, survival instincts, and ancient predators.

Piven re-enters realm of horror thrillers in collaboration with Sparke, gearing up for an intense and action-packed filming in Australia.

Emmy winner Jeremy Piven has officially enlisted for the Primitive War. A feature adaptation of Ethan Pettus’s sci-fi military novel series is in the works with Piven set to star alongside Battlestar Galactica veteran Tricia Helfer, True Blood star Ryan Kwanten, and Revenge alum Nick Wechsler. Principal photography will soon begin on the Gold Coast of Australia with Occupation: Rainfall helmer Luke Sparke directing from his own script and producing under his Sparke Films banner.

Sparke is leaning into the horror angle of Primitive War, which takes place in 1968 as the Vietnam War is raging on. The film and novels center on an elite recon team known as the Vulture Squad who are sent deep into the jungle to track the whereabouts of a lost Green Beret platoon. Isolated from the outside world, they quickly realize that something else lurks within the trees. Instead of finding the missing soldiers, they find dinosaurs that have survived for years and threaten both their minds and their lives. Their attempts to survive the raging ancient beasts force them to resort to their base instincts as humans and fight back.

Sparke teased the film as a mix of action and survival horror with plenty of war themes a la Apocalypse Now and Platoon, adding in pre-production his love for the world Pettus created. “I was captivated by the imagery surrounding Ethan’s book and the story it told," he said. "I’ve worked hard on capturing that essence but also the grittiness, horror aspects, and military edge. My vision is to feel like the characters have walked out of the film Platoon and into the jaws of the greatest predators the planet has ever known." In a separate statement, Pettus added, “I’m thrilled to see Luke’s interpretation of my work. I know his team is giving this project everything they’ve got.” Sparke enters Primitive War coming off of the Barry Pepper-led Bring Him To Me and the horror thriller The Devil Beneath last year.

Who Else Stars in 'Primitive War'?

With the sci-fi adaptation, Piven re-enters the realm of horror-thrillers after last year's Vindicta with Sean Astin. This will mark his third collaboration with Sparke, also lining up Occupation Rainfall: Chapter 2 and Fight for Your Life, the former of which will also include Helfer. They, Kwanten, and Wechsler are joined by an extensive supporting cast in Primitive War, including voice actor and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny alum Anthony Ingruber alongside Aaron Glenane, Carlos Sanson Jr., Ana Thu Nguyen, Adolphus Waylee, Richard Brancatisano, Marcus Johnson, and Jake Ryan.

Primitive War will soon begin filming in Australia. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on the sci-fi horror adaptation.