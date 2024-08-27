The Big Picture Love horror and prehistoric beasts? Get ready for a nightmare with Primitive War.

The film follows the Vulture Squad, a search and rescue party facing dinosaurs in the Vietnam War.

Featuring familiar faces like Tricia Helfer and Jeremy Piven, Primitive War promises intense action and thrilling performances.

Travel back in time to 1968 in Collider’s exclusive first look of images and a poster for Luke Sparke’s upcoming feature, Primitive War. Set during the bloodiest days of the Vietnam War, the movie is billed as an “R-rated Jurassic Park,” promising plenty of dinosaur-centered chaos and destruction. Essentially, if you love horror and prehistoric beasts, this film’s for you - something that will become abundantly clear in our debut image sneak peek.

Battling with the enemy is tough enough, but toss some dinosaurs into the mix, and you’re in a nightmare situation. Quickly finding out just how terrible the cards they’ve been dealt are, the main characters in Primitive War are a search and rescue party known as the Vulture Squad. The crew is tasked with dropping into the jungle in hopes of recovering a missing platoon of Green Berets. Unfortunately, traps and enemy gunfire will be the least of their worries as they discover that dinosaurs call this long-thought desolate piece of land home - and they’re not very happy about their visitors.

The first look images showcase several of the main members of Primitive War’s story. Dressed in camouflage, with their guns drawn, one shot sees the group slowly moving through the dark jungle, keeping an eye out for anyone - or anything - that might wish them ill intent. Two other pictures get up-close-and-personal with two of the different men on the search party as they both look startled by something in front of them. Finally, the poster for Primitive War looks like it took some inspiration from Full Metal Jacket as the design features a skull wearing an army helmet lined with bullets and decorated with a peace sign. Gripping the severed human skull in its razor sharp teeth is a gargantuan T. rex skull.

Who’s In ‘Primitive War’?

Boasting a lineup of familiar faces, Primitive War features performances from Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Ryan Kwanten (True Blood), Jeremy Piven (Entourage), Nick Wechsler (Roswell), Jeremy Lindsay Taylor (The Diplomat), Anthony Ingruber (Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny) and more. The movie is the latest to come from filmmaker Sparke, who also penned the script. In the past, Sparke has backed such titles as Occupation, Occupation: Rainfall, Devil Beneath, and Bring Him to Me. Along with Primitive War, Sparke has a few other projects coming down the pipe, including the action flick, Fight for Your Life and a survival thriller titled Scurry.

Stay tuned to Collider for more information about Primitive War and check out the exclusive images above.