Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Sign Netflix Deal — Here’s What We Know

The Sussexes are headed to Netflix! News of a one-year Netflix deal for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made headlines on Wednesday morning. The Los Angeles-based royal couple has remained in the headlines since officially separating from and stepping down as senior members of the British royal family earlier in the year. As the couple looks to forge a new, more independent path, it seems they’re aiming to bring their charitable and personal interests to the public through the Netflix platform.

Harry and Meghan released an official statement (via The New York Times) on their decision to make a deal at Netflix, which will see the couple heading up production on documentaries, feature films, children’s shows, and scripted television. The couple commented,

Our lives, both independent of each other and as a couple, have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope. As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens. We are pleased to work with Ted and the team at Netflix whose unprecedented reach will help us share impactful content that unlocks action.

A source close to the couple tells Variety that the “Duke and Duchess want to highlight diverse voices in front of and behind the camera, and are committed to diverse hiring practices for key roles at their production company.” There will also be a focus on developing projects around the couple’s newly-formed nonprofit, Archewell. Variety also reports the first batch of projects are in the works and include a nature docuseries and an animated series focused on inspirational women. What’s unclear at this time is whether Harry and Meghan will ever step in front of the camera. However, both are comfortable and assured onscreen presences, so it wouldn’t be too much of a surprise if they were to pop up in, say, one of the documentaries they develop. That said, Meghan has made it clear her acting days are done, so any hopes of her returning to scripted TV are dashed.

Netflix co-chief Ted Sarandos has also commented on the deal with Harry and Meghan, sharing with the NYT in part, “We’re incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home and are excited about telling stories with them that can help build resilience and increase understanding for audiences everywhere.”

We’ll keep you updated as projects from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle emerge. For more, here’s what’s coming to Netflix in September.

Allie Gemmill is the Weekend Contributing Editor for Collider. You can follow them on Twitter @_matineeidle.