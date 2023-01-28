Fans of the 1998 Dreamworks Animation classic can finally rejoice as The Prince of Egypt is now available to pre-order on 4K Blu-ray, featuring its original VHS artwork. Setting its eyes for a release on March 14, the movie's 4K Ultra HD debut comes in celebration of its 25th anniversary, which can now be pre-ordered on Amazon.

Arriving for the first in 4K Ultra HD, the film will feature additional bonus content such as "The Making of The Prince of Egypt," which offers fans an inside look at the production of the film, alongside "The Basics of Animation: The Chariot Race," which details the making behind of the film's iconic scenes. Other additional bonus material includes a multi-language presentation of the hit song "When You Believe," a featurette that showcases the film's groundbreaking visual effects, and a commentary from directors Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, and Simon Wells.

Additional details on the upgraded edition of the film remain a mystery. However, in 2018, Dreamworks Animation debuted a remastered version of the film at the 2018 Annecy International Animated Film Festival. However, this version of the film was notably absent on its Blu-ray release later that year. Now with the classic finally coming to 4K Ultra HD, the remastered edition first screened at Annecy could serve as the template for its latest physical media issue, but no additional details have been provided.

First debuting in theaters during the holiday season of 1998, The Prince of Egypt served as Dreamworks Animation's second feature-length film following the release of Antz, with critics praising the movie for its breathtaking animation, score, and music. The film eventually became a box office hit, making $218.6 million worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing non-Disney animated film of the time. Now with the movie finally arriving on 4K Blu-ray. for the first time, audiences can finally return to the epic sense of awe and wonder of the animated classic in a way they've never seen before.

The Prince of Egypt will be released on 4K Blu-ray on March 14. Check out the official throwback trailer and synopsis for the classic animated feature below: