Over time, DreamWorks Animation has developed a reputation. If you hear this studio’s name, your mind immediately goes to the DreamWorks Face, dance party endings, or celebrity stunt casting. This isn’t indicative of every single DreamWorks project, as Kung Fu Panda or How to Train Your Dragon can attest, but it’s unfortunately relevant to a shockingly high number of titles in the studio’s catalog. These perceptions have become so common that it can’t be easy to forget that only the second DreamWorks movie ever was the total opposite of all these clichés. The Prince of Egypt was the opposite of what anyone would come to imagine a DreamWorks title was, but it was all the better for it.

Released in December 1998 and commissioned as the first project from DreamWorks (Antz would beat it to theaters), The Prince of Egypt is one of the countless cinematic retellings of the story of Moses (here voiced by Val Kilmer) who eventually channels the power of God to free his people from the clutches of his adopted brother, the pharaoh Ramses (Ralph Fiennes). It’s a familiar yarn that people of multiple religions hold dear to their hearts. Directors Simon Wells, Brenda Chapman, and Steve Hickner are working with material that’s been well-trodden before, but they manage to make it feel fresh within the confines of The Prince of Egypt.

The Prince of Egypt's Animation Is a Step Above the Rest

For starters, this interpretation of the Moses story isn’t just told through animation, it’s being depicted in some of the most stunning, hand-drawn animation ever put on the silver screen. Intended to show off how DreamWorks could deliver spectacle on par with competitor Disney, the expansive scope of The Prince of Egypt truly makes the majesty of the Lord felt on-screen. Not having to adhere to the confines of live-action filmmaking, the biggest set pieces here capture images from bold angles and with striking lighting that would be near impossible to pull off with flesh-and-blood people. This unflinching approach to grand imagery makes seemingly predictable events, like the parting of the Red Sea, feel so awe-inspiring.

Even better, the visuals are a microcosm of how exciting it is that The Prince of Egypt doesn’t feel like it’s following the lead of other then-contemporary animated movies. There aren’t backgrounds in, say, The Lion King or Aladdin that look exactly like the ones in The Prince of Egypt and the human designs are similarly unique. Similarly, the use of music throughout the film and even the use of a Biblical story for source material also come off as intentional maneuvers to subvert expectations. In the 1990s, it felt like every studio was trying to follow the formula of Disney fairy tales to make their answer to The Little Mermaid. How fantastic, then, that The Prince of Egypt would buck that trend and deliver something so idiosyncratic.

The Prince of Egypt Stands Out in DreamWorks' Catalog

This uniqueness is especially apparent in the film’s tone, possibly the biggest difference between The Prince of Egypt and later DreamWorks Animation titles. Starting with Shrek, DreamWorks would embrace exclusively comedies, usually ones with wry pop culture references and lots of noisy supporting characters. These titles made gobs of money, but the adherence to levity above all else resulted in movies that often felt like they were straining to be wall-to-wall hilarious. It also hurt other DreamWorks titles like Rise of the Guardians or the Dragon sequels, which often felt like they undercut their more dramatic creative impulses to adhere to the comedic requirements of a standard feature from the studio.

This shortcoming is absent from The Prince of Egypt, which embraced the darkness of the story it was telling and was all the better for it. This isn’t a film devoid of joy, but it’s also something that doesn’t shy away from depicting instances of pain and sorrow. This is especially apparent in a quietly devastating scene where all the firstborn children are killed as part of God’s plagues on Egypt. It’s a devastating moment, with the film’s animators getting to really strut their stuff in depicting the body language of both Ramses and Moses as they grapple with this horrifying massacre after it’s occurred. Even as the Hebrew people are finally let go, grief dominates the screen after so much adolescent bloodshed.

Prince of Egypt Allows for Dark Moments

This harrowing section of the story, indicating just how raptured the relationship between Moses and Ramses has become, does not need comedy to work. It would not have been improved with references to then-popular musicians or 1990s Best Picture Oscar winners. While later DreamWorks films would be concerned with cramming as many gags as possible into one motion picture, The Prince of Egypt is content to let these kinds of dark moments simmer. Sadness is allowed to wash over the audience rather than get undercut by abrupt jokes. This confident tone makes The Prince of Egypt feel even more special, particularly when compared to later, more tonally erratic DreamWorks projects.

The impactful tone of The Prince of Egypt is well-reaffirmed through a collection of celebrity voice talent, the rare quality the film shares with later DreamWorks efforts. As a precursor to when Will Smith and Mike Myers would headline projects from this studio, The Prince of Egypt features the likes of Val Kilmer, Michelle Pfieffer, and Sandra Bullock, among many others, in prominent roles. Thankfully, their presence here fares better than having Ryan Reynolds voice a super-speedy snail. The dramatic tone of The Prince of Egypt is an especially great fit for the talents of folks like Ralph Fiennes, who does outstanding work realizing the complicated internal emotions of Ramses.

DreamWorks has released over 40 theatrical films since 1998 to varying degrees of critical reception. Though its 21st-century output is not devoid of quality projects, the apex of the studio can still be found in only its second motion picture. Even if there weren’t later lackluster titles like Home or Monster vs. Aliens to compare it to, The Prince of Egypt would still register as a standout project from the studio. The only bad part about its quality, in the context of DreamWorks' history, is how it now stands as a tragic reminder of what this studio could’ve been. Imagine if The Prince of Egypt had been the mold for DreamWorks rather than Shrek. It makes the heart weep to imagine a timeline where this studio continued to embrace unorthodox stories and the beauty of hand-drawn animation rather than just create a barrage of snarky CGI Shrek-wannabes. Though it’s tempting to get lost in such prospective scenarios, one cannot linger on such unknowns for too long. It’s more important to live in the here-and-now where, though it wasn’t as influential as it should’ve been on the studio, The Prince of Egypt still stands as by far the greatest title in the history of DreamWorks Animation.