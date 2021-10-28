Wish we could fast forward to the release with the dagger.

The Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake has been delayed yet again, but developers have assured that the game is still in development and isn't canned. The remake of the critically acclaimed 2003 classic has suffered multiple delays after its announcement back in September 2020 during Ubisoft Foward. Now, it looks like we might not see the game until as late as 2023.

The Prince of Persia dev team made an announcement on Twitter stating that the game is still in active development. The announcement reads:

We want to take a moment to reassure you that the development of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is still under way, motivated and inspired by your feedback. We will update you on our progress in the future and want to thank all of you for your unwavering support and patience.

While the delay announcement wasn't made in the tweet, Ubisoft said in their recent earnings call that the title is now aiming for a new schedule. The publisher stated that the remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, as well as Rocksmith+ and Tom Clancy's The Division Heartland, will be released between April 2022 and March 2023.

When the remake was first announced during Ubisoft Forward, the community wasn't happy with some of the visuals. Ubisoft then decided to push the game back to March 18, 2021, from its initial release date of January 2021. Ubisoft cited the recent pandemic as the reason for the push, before delaying it indefinitely. While we have to wait a little longer to see the improvements Ubisoft has made, we hope the additional time will pay off.

