It's long been proven that the "one good apple" theory simply doesn't work in the real world. When you're up against a major social structure that incentivizes corruption and has figured out how to effectively silence resistance, it takes more than one person to make any meaningful change. One person can try their hardest, but will more than likely be left battered and bruised — be it physically or mentally — which is a lesson that Sidney Lumet's Prince of the City teaches its protagonist in the harshest way possible. It's a film so brutal in its cerebral dissection of the levels of moral rot in the American legal system that Roger Ebert proclaimed that the film "wants to break your heart" — and he's right.

What Is 'Prince of the City' About?

Image via Warner Bros.

Danny Ciello (Treat Williams) is a narcotics cop who has long benefited from himself and his partners stealing money, setting up phony suspects, and using drug addicts as informants. It's a position that he's long gloried, but gets a rude awakening when internal affairs approach him to go undercover to rat out corruption in the force. He's initially resistant, but a recent episode of using addicts gets to his conscience, and he commits to going undercover. However, he has one condition: he will never rat out his closest partners — only cops that he has no connection with.

Danny's in for a rude awakening, as he'll have to confront just how much collateral damage he'll wind up causing and deal with the fact that, in this world, there is no such thing as "friends." Vast in its scope of the problem and unexpectedly exciting in its focus on how much power comes from tense conversations in office rooms, Prince of the City derives much of its power from its understanding of how American systems are designed to leave even its well-intentioned participants with dirt on their souls.

Treat Williams Gives the Performance of a Lifetime in This Crime Thriller

Image via Warner Bros.

It's impossible to think of this movie without going right to Treat Williams' suffocating dynamite performance, one that's constantly circling the drain as all of his initial chutzpah and bravado gets sucked out of him. Despite the film making Danny's guilt as a dirty cop clear, Williams' performance makes his fall from grace that much worse by showing how he always lied to himself about who he was. Danny constantly victimizes himself by telling himself that every other law enforcement body is just as corrupt as the cops, projecting the anxiety about his own guilt that he's clearly carried long before making his deal.

He also insists he's not a rat because he "wasn't caught," not realizing that his voluntarily choosing to do so is actually worse by his own logic. That self-imposed martyrdom turns Danny into a foolish hothead who thinks he can thrive off of danger, and Williams' boyish face and pathetic outbursts of rage warp him into a compromised boy scout complaining about how unfair life is. All that aggression and repression and indignation shivers inside of him, even as he's so calmly sharing space with those he seeks to put away, and it's a split identity that Williams carries off with great conviction.

Everyone Is a Traitor in Sidney Lumet's 'Prince of the City'