Apple is looking to give The Prince of Tides the series treatment. A new show based on the 1991 romance drama starring Barbara Streisand and Nick Nolte would remake it for the modern day with Tate Taylor set to write and executive produce. It's currently being produced through Sony Pictures Television with John Norris executive producing through Wyolah Entertainment, along with Craig Anderson and Sharon Hall.

The original The Prince of Tides adapted Pat Conroy's 1986 novel of the same name for the big screen with a Hollywood cast bringing it all to life. In it, Tom Wingo (Nolte) travels to New York to take care of his sister after she attempts suicide. Through talking with her therapist, Susan Lowenstein (Streisand) he helps piece together the troubled life he and his sister had under their abusive parents and confronts the personal demons that have plagued both of them. In doing so, he grows closer with Lowenstein and the two begin falling for one another.

With high-profile talent and Streisand directing, the film garnered massive success at the U.S. box office to the tune of $75 million domestically against a budget of only $30 million. It also helped that Conroy was directly involved in the production, co-writing the screenplay with Becky Johnston. When award season rolled around, it got some serious attention with seven Academy Award nomination including one for Best Picture and one for best actor for Nolte, though it didn't come away with an hardware. Apple's series will look to recapture that magic with an all-new cast of talented stars. Work on scripts is still underway and the production is still in early stages.

Taylor has already been working closely with Apple on the comedy series Mrs. American Pie, which just brought in Allison Janney to star alongside Kristen Wiig. His best known films include the independent horror Ma, Get on Up, The Help, and Breaking News In Yuba County, which boasted a loaded comedic cast with the likes of Janney alongside Mila Kunis, Regina Hall, Awkwafina, and Wanda Sykes. He was also at the helm for the Fox drama series Filthy Rich.

Between Mrs. American Pie and now The Prince of Tides, this is the second high-profile television project handed off to Taylor by Apple after a career of mostly filmmaking. It'll be a high bar for him to clear on the small screen with how well-received Streisand's original film was. With production aiming for the Summer, it'll be a while before his adaptation of Conroy's novel brings the acclaimed romance story back to life.

