At nearly forty years old, Purple Rain still remains one of the most defining cultural moments of the 1980s. Both the film and the best-selling album are a hallmark for anyone who grew up wearing scrunchies and leg warmers — and now, Sideshow is immortalizing their creator, Prince, forever.

The collectible company unveiled one of their newest offerings at Sideshow Con 2021, a showcase of the company’s newest collectible offering as a replacement for their physical space at San Diego Comic-Con. Created in collaboration with PCS Collectible Figures, the 1/6th scale statue recreates Prince’s iconic look as The Kid, riding atop the CM400 Hondamatic motorcycle that appears both in the film and on the Purple Rain album cover. Dressed in his immediately recognizable purple duster jacket, the figure is fully sculpted and detailed down to the folds in his sleeves and the lace on his riding gloves.

Prince, an artist synonymous with the excess of the 1980s, received his first number one album with Purple Rain in August of 1984. The album spent 24 consecutive weeks at number one on the Billboard 200 list, and spent more than 32 weeks in the top 10, making it one of the most successful soundtracks ever.

The film of the same name grossed over $72 million worldwide and won an Academy Award for Best Original Song Score. The success of the film would even eventually spawn a directing career for Prince, with the much less loved Under the Cherry Moon, and the 1990 sequel to Purple Rain, Graffiti Bridge. With the success of both the film, the album, and its single "Let’s Go Crazy," Prince also joined Elvis Presley and The Beatles in being the only artists to have the number-one album, single, and film in the US simultaneously.

The Purple Rain figure joins Sideshow’s extensive collection of celebrity replicas, including a number of musicians and bands like KISS, BTS, and The Beatles. The company also offers plenty of selections for 80s babies, like Jem and the Holograms, Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, and Back to the Future.

The Prince figure is not yet up for pre-order, but fans can RSVP on Sideshow’s website for more information as it is released. Check out Sideshow’s preview of the figure below during the livestream at the 54 min mark as well as some more images.

