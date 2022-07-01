During an ESSENCE Fest panel in New Orleans, Disney officially announced the name and release year for its Splash Mountain replacement. Beginning in late 2024, visitors can experience The Princess and the Frog in a new attraction called Tiana's Bayou Adventure. The upcoming attraction will be located in Magic Kingdom in Florida and Disneyland Park in California.

First announced in 2020, Tiana's Bayou Adventure replaces the controversial Song of the South theme Splash Mountain was originally centered around. The new ride provides visitors with a re-imagining of Princess Tiana's world, creating a magical and immersive experience. The ride draws from the history, art, and culture of New Orleans. It will be a musical adventure that takes place after the events of the movie, with original music inspired by the songs from the movie. It follows Princess Tiana, Naveen, and Louis as they prepare to host a special Mardi Gras celebration at Tiana and Naveen's castle. Along the way, visitors will see other familiar characters and meet new ones as they journey through the bayou.

In order to create the world of Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Walt Disney Imagineers conducted extensive research on the culture and natural environments of Louisana. The research trip video reveals different tours, museums, and other locations the team visited. They were able to gain a closer look at different exhibits and talk with academics to learn about all facets of New Orleans culture in order to bring visitors the most authentic recreation possible.

Image via Disney

RELATED: 'Tiana' First Look Reveals an All-New Magical Adventure in Disney's 'Princess and the Frog' Sequel Series

During the panel, Disney also revealed Tiana's new look designed for the attraction. For Tiana's clothing, costume designer Ida Muldrow drew from trends present in the 1920s. The creative team also took special care when creating Tiana's hairstyle, wanting to place "emphasis on the versatility of Black women’s hair and its significance to [their] identity across geographies and generations."

About Tiana's Bayou Adventure, Charita Carter, executive producer of relevancy activations at Walt Disney Imagineering, said:

"In many ways, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is a love letter to New Orleans. Like the musical city that inspired this attraction, Tiana’s second act is about a community working in harmony to achieve something extraordinary. She reminds us of an immutable truth we can all relate to: ‘If you do your best each and every day, good things are sure to come your way.’ And that’s a melody we can all sing along to!”

Disney has yet to announce a specific launch date for the ride. In the meantime, The Princess and the Frog is streaming now on Disney+. Check out the research trip video below: