Disney has revealed that Tiana's Palace, a fresh quick-service dining establishment at Disneyland, will debut on September 7, 2023, taking the place of the former French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square. The restaurant is inspired by Tiana's cooking expertise first demonstrated in the classic Disney animated film The Princess and the Frog.

The Disney Parks Blog shared the following about the opening of the new quick-service dining stop:

There will be so many elegant yet subtle details throughout the restaurant that offer fun hints at Tiana’s rich past in New Orleans. Below the lit marquee that reads ‘Tiana’s Palace’ hanging above a metallic gold balcony, is an emerald green wrought iron railing and awnings dyed in yellow and green, reminiscent of Tiana’s beautiful formal ball gown. You will be surrounded by the colors of Mardi Gras as you sit at yellow tabletops, on warm vanilla-colored chairs with green seats, in the shade of yellow and green umbrellas.

Disney says new menu items will “represent Tiana’s story and honor the flavors and flair of New Orleans, with an effort to source some ingredients directly from the state of Louisiana when possible.” Guests will also be able to use the park's mobile order function when the dining location opens.

The Disney Parks Blog also reveals that the interior of the restaurant takes heavy inspiration from the movie as well:

Disney Imagineers also took inspiration from the film for the interior of the restaurant, which includes a large mural of the bayou. You will also see other references to Tiana’s story – lilies represented on numerous signs, plaques and light fixtures, frog porcelains, cookbooks Tiana has collected on little shelves, and her father’s favorite gumbo spoon proudly on display. You’ll also want to keep an eye out for the letters from her father and neighbors on display, alongside a childhood photo of Tiana.

Tiana Is Making a Splash

The evolution of the French Market into Tiana's Palace marks another stride in Tiana's expanding influence within the park. In the coming year, the once Splash Mountain log flume ride—and its problematic background— will resurface as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, complete with a fully reimagined narrative, environment, characters, and soundtrack, all seamlessly extending the tale introduced in The Princess and the Frog. Tiana's Bayou Adventure will open in its new form in late 2024 at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Park.