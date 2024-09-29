"As you wish" is the famous quote from the beloved cult classic, The Princess Bride. Adapted from William Goldman's 1973 novel, the rom-com adventure is one of the most quoted fantasy films out there and continues to be a fan favorite. The critically successful film has been a source of pride for Director Rob Reiner, leading to a long-awaited viral reunion of the cast in 2020, and it's even more exciting when a new behind-the-scenes resurfaces.

What makes The Princess Bride so well-loved lies in its message of the power of storytelling. Speaking with The Daily Beast, Reiner reveals that the movie originally had an alternate ending that was considered during production but ultimately scrapped. The possibility of this risky ending would have expanded the magical world of the film beyond the confines of the book being read to the young boy, played by Fred Savage.

Rob Reiner Emphasized the Bond Between the Boy and the Grandfather in 'The Princess Bride'

Image via 20th Century Fox

The Princess Bride is recognized as one of the best movies of the 80s for many reasons. The movie's enchanting premise touches on a handful of fantasy tropes and never forgets what it is — a story. The film is essentially about a grandfather (Peter Falk) who comes to read a book to his sick grandson (Savage). At first, the young boy believes it to be a "kissing book," but as his grandfather magically absorbs him into the swashbuckling tale of true love and vengeance, he simply cannot resist the power of a good story.

With an adventurous yet alluring romance of pirates and timeless humor, the movie ends like all memorable fairytales should — with a happily ever after. The final scene shows the ragtag gang of Westley (Cary Elwes), Buttercup (Robin Wright), Fezzik (Andre the Giant), and Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) riding off on four white horses. Westley and Buttercup share a passionate kiss, the grandfather closes the book, and his grandson asks him to come back again to read. Per The Daily Beast, the director confesses there was an entirely different ending filmed for The Princess Bride, which blurred the line between fiction and fantasy. Inconceivable!

In this version, after the grandfather finishes reading the book and leaves the room, the boy then looks out his window to see Fezzik, Montoya, Buttercup, and Westley on white horses, seemingly waiting to take him on a new journey. This visual would have suggested that the fantastical world of The Princess Bride was not confined to the pages of a book but could spill over into reality, offering a bewitching possibility of ongoing adventures. However, Rob Reiner chose not to use this ending, as he believed the existing conclusion — focused on the emotional connection between the boy and his grandfather — was a more powerful way to wrap up the story.

Andre the Giant Showed Up Drunk to Shoot 'The Princess Bride's Alternate Ending

Close

Instead of leaving audiences with a fantastical tease, the final ending reinforces the bond formed over shared stories and the magic of storytelling itself. Rob Reiner felt this approach gave the film a stronger emotional resonance, grounding the fantasy in the importance of relationships and family. The director comments, "...we realized that it really had to end when the grandfather says, 'As you wish.' But these days, no studio would make The Princess Bride in a million years. There's no stars, it's an oddball adventure/love story/satire."

Turns out, the alternative ending was even more difficult to film since it required Andre the Giant to be sprung on a horse again with a pulley system. Dubbed "the Eighth Wonder of the World," Andre was a professional wrestler and actor who weighed over 500 pounds! The day the alternative ending was set to film, Andre had drunk twenty bottles of Beaujolais Noveau the morning of! When the director went to check if the scene would be feasible, he hilariously witnessed an intoxicated Andre being lowered from the ceiling of the soundstage with a big smile. "What am I doing for a living here?" Reiner recalls thinking in the interview with The Daily Beast.

Although the alternate ending would have opened a deeper conversation about the magic of the storybook, The Princess Bride ends perfectly without the deleted scene. The film started as a bedtime story, and drawing the ties back to the beginning gives off a warm feeling of nostalgia. It's no surprise that this classic fantasy has remained in the hearts of fans for over three decades and will undoubtedly mesmerize those who happen to find it generations down the road.

The Princess Bride is available to stream on Disney+

WATCH ON DISNEY+