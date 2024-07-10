The 1987 fantasy film The Princess Bride seems to grow more popular and treasured as time passes. It remains a cherished fixture in the fantasy canon of fans worldwide. Based on a novel by William Goldman, the film begins as a grandfather (Peter Falk) reads the story to his grandson (Fred Savage), who is home sick. As the grandfather reads, the audience is transported into the story and bears witness as the heroes' adventure unfolds.

Beloved for its charm, humor, action, and wholesome tone, The Princess Bride is a staple of the fantasy genre that has heavily influenced the genre since its release. Some of the most enduring moments of the movie have produced profoundly memorable and iconic phrases. Though it contains spectacular writing and a phenomenal script, these quotes from The Princess Bride are particularly memorable because of their inherent quotability, wit, and intelligence.

10 "Life is pain, highness. Anyone who says differently is selling something."

Westley as the Dread Pirate Roberts (Cary Elwes)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Buttercup's (Robin Wright) storyline has already been filled with heartache and pain. As she mourns the loss of her true love, Westley (Cary Elwes), she is forced to marry the loathsome Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). And as if it wasn't enough misery, when she is riding her horse through the countryside (the only thing that makes her happy), Buttercup is kidnapped by a group of ruffians.

Things take an unexpected turn when the Dread Pirate Roberts (Elwes) foils the kidnapping and escapes with her. When Roberts cruelly insults her and shows no sympathy for her plight of lost love, she shouts at him, "You mock my pain!" To which the Dread Pirate replies, "Life is pain, highness, anybody that says differently is selling something." The quote is a sobering point in an otherwise delightful story, as Westley feels betrayed by Buttercup's betrothal. However, the love between them endures, and the facade eventually falls.

9 "I'm not a witch, I'm your wife."

Valerie (Carol Kane)

image via 20th Century Studios

After being captured by Humperdinck and Count Rugen (Christopher Guest), Westley is thrown into the Pit of Despair, an underground torture chamber that drains his life away through a diabolical machine designed by Rugen. After receiving some supernatural guidance to find the secret lair, Spanish swordsman Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) and kindhearted giant Fezzik (André the Giant) rescue Westley and look for a miracle.

As the duo try to think of a way to resurrect a mostly dead Westley, they seek help from a recluse named Miracle Max (Billy Crystal). Max's whacky dynamic with his wife, Valerie (Carol Kane), is hilariously confrontational, enhanced by the remarkable comedic abilities of Billy Crystal and Oscar nominee Carol Kane. The two make the most out of their scene, and quotes like this one make it even funnier. There's love between them, for sure, but that doesn't stop them from embracing their witty and biting side.

8 "Anybody want a peanut?"

Fezzik (André the Giant)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The delightful duo of Inigo and Fezzik bring a lightheartedness to the otherwise dire situation when Buttercup is captured by Vizzini (Wallace Shawn), who has been hired by Humperdinck to kill her. As they seem to go about business as usual, preparing their boat for passage to the next destination, they engage in a playful rhyming game to pass the time.

Vizzini is all business and does not appreciate the two exchanging verses back and forth, probably because their themes are mainly aimed at making fun of him. As Vizzini's irritation grows, he shouts out, "No more rhymes now, I mean it!" The ship sails away from the dock, and Fezzik responds with, "Anybody want a peanut?" It's a silly, witty line, and André the Giant's delivery makes it better. He gives a heartwarming and compelling performance in the film, and his ability to bring comedy and tenderness to the character of Fezzik is a special addition to an already magical movie.

7 "Mawaige"

The Impressive Clergyman (Peter Cook)

Image via 20th Century Studios

As the plot builds in anticipation and tension, things take a less-than-favorable turn for the heroes. Westley has been captured, and Buttercup is being forced to marry Prince Humperdinck after all. All hope seems lost, and she dreads walking down the aisle. As the heroes try desperately to reach her, Humperdinck hastens the wedding, and they walk together toward the gilded altar of the cathedral.

At this precise moment, The Princess Bride does what it does best and inserts unpredictable humor. As the Impressive Clergyman (Peter Cook) looks magnificently grand in his ornately adorned vestments, he begins to speak, delivering the opening remarks, where the uproarious "Mawaige" is heard. The comedic performance of Peter Cook brings unexpected levity and absurdity to such a serious moment with a line that viewers quote synonymously with the movie. Like many from The Princess Bride, the quote has taken a life of its own, and it's not hard to see why.

6 "Death cannot stop true love. All it can do is delay it for a little while."

Westley (Cary Elwes)

Image via 20th Century Studios

When Buttercup hears that her beloved Westley's ship has been attacked by the Dread Pirate Roberts, she knows that he is most likely dead, as the fearsome rogue famously takes no prisoners. Buttercup sinks into a deep despair and tells herself, "I will never love again." After being rescued from her kidnapping by the Dread Pirate Roberts, she is astonished to discover her would-be captor is actually Westley in disguise, who survived his ordeal and became Roberts' successor.

Westley is rightfully hurt that she has become engaged to the slimy Prince Humperdinck in his absence. When he asks her why she abandoned hope, she replies, "Well, you were dead." Westley, without wavering, answers with this powerful quote that perfectly summarizes the film's themes of enduring true love. It's a devastatingly romantic and idealized version of love perfect for the fantasy genre and one of The Princess Bride's sweetest lines.

5 "Have fun storming the castle."

Miracle Max (Billy Crystal)

Image via 20th Century Studios

After Miracle Max successfully reanimated Westley, the trio of heroes ventures off to rescue Buttercup and get vengeance for Inigo's murdered father. Chances still don't seem to be in their favor, as the castle is heavily guarded, and Westley is not yet back to his full strength.

As Miracle Max and his wife Valerie bid them adieu, Max calls out the parting, "Have fun storming the castle." Billy Crystal, who plays Max, is a comedy legend, and his glib and sarcastic delivery of the line is perfection. In an interview, Crystal said he based his performance on his relatives. Reportedly, director Rob Reiner had to leave the set when he was filming because he couldn't get through Crystal's takes without laughing.

4 "You keep using that word. I don't think it means what you think it means."

Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin)

Image via 20th Century Studios

When his employer, Vizzini, keeps using the term "inconceivable" at every opportunity and circumstance, Inigo can't help but note, "You keep using that word. I don't think it means what you think it means." The moment is brilliant as it is a great example of the blunt, sef-aware, biting banter that the characters have with each other.

The comment is also particularly witty because henchmen in action movies are not often given dialogue. To have a hired gun, or sword in this instance, that not only gets to voice his opinions but also makes a subtle commentary on the inefficiencies of his boss is gold. Mandy Patinkin's dry, puzzled delivery makes it all the better, but the line itself is a simple yet effective stroke of genius.

3 "Inconceivable!"

Vizzini (Wallace Shawn)

Image via 20th Century Studios

The word that Inigo isn't quite sure Vizzini knows how to use correctly is perhaps one of the most quoted phrases of The Princess Bride. Wallace Shawn's inspired performance as Vizzini blends anxiety with wit and humor. The uneasy mastermind seems particularly worried that his mission to kidnap Buttercup will fail.

As Westley (disguised as the Dread Pirate Roberts) continues to surprise him by outperforming his two hired henchmen, Inigo and Fezzik, and overcoming every obstacle he throws at him, Vizziny becomes increasingly frustrated. Perplexed and astounded at their pursuer's determination and stamina, he keeps repeating, "Inconceivable!" Expertly rendered by Shawn, the exclamation has become synonymous with The Princess Bride. It's only a word, but Shawn's increasingly unhinged delivery and the nature of its role in the story make it more memorable.

2 "Hello, My name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die."

Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin)

Close

Among the swoon-worthy romantic scenes and hilarious tongue-in-cheek comedy, The Princess Bride has some of the best swordplay to grace the silver screen. Besides being epic to watch, the swordsmanship was an important element in the backstory of Inigo's character. His father was a sword maker, and a six-fingered man ordered him to make a special blade that he could wield. When the six-fingered man came to collect the sword, he tried to back out of the arrangement and underpay Inigo's father for his hard work. When Inigo's father refused to relinquish the blade, the six-fingered man murdered him in cold blood.

Inigo swore an oath to avenge his father and kill the six-fingered man with the significant sword. As fate would have it, the six-fingered man turns out to be Count Rugen, Prince Humperdinck's closest companion. Inigo has his battle cry memorized, and it builds in anticipation and meaning as he repeats it throughout the movie. The phrase is especially poignant as he finally faces Count Rugen and summons his strength by repeating the sentence. The quote is epic and memorable, a battle cry that evokes cathartic feelings of justice. Seeing Inigo finally get his revenge is among cinema's most satisfying moments ever.

1 "As you wish."

Westley (Cary Elwes)

Image via 20th Century Studios

One of the many elements that make The Princess Bride so endearing and memorable is the romance between Westley and Buttercup. Westley works as a farm hand for Buttercup's family, and he falls in love with her. He keeps this recognition to himself and chooses to show his love rather than declare it, only ever replying, "As you wish." This simple sentiment expresses Westley's selflessness, how he would do anything to make Buttercup happy. He risks his life several times for her and never gives up hope that they will be together.

The phrase serves two purposes in the movie, as it also acts as an encapsulation of Westley and Buttercup's bond because it reveals in one scene that the Dread Pirate Roberts is Westley incognito. This phrase has taken a life of its own. It ranks not only as one of the best fantasy quotes but one of cinema's simplest yet most evocative lines. What higher praise could a quote get than to be tantamount to telling another person, "I love you?"

NEXT: The Real Story Behind That Inigo Montoya Scene in 'The Princess Bride'