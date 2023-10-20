Princess Diana is among the most beloved figures from the 20th century, filling the world with kindness and grace. Diana tragically passed in a car accident at 36, but her legacy lives on through movies, TV shows, and recreations of her style, showcasing her activism and glamour.

Each adaptation of Diana in film and television shows her down-to-earth persona and details the unique aspects of her life. Most attempt to reveal a new side to her famously vulnerable persona, although not all are successful. Still, most films and shows revolving around Princess Diana are worthy representations of her inspiring life, keeping her memory alive in the minds and hearts of millions.

9 'Diana' (2013)

2013's Diana is set during the last 2 years of her life and shows her compassion by focusing on her awareness campaigns and contributions to several foundations and charities. Two-time Oscar nominee Naomi Watts plays the People's Princess opposite Naveen Andrews.

Diana received negative reviews for its screenplay and direction. However, Watts gives it her all in the title character, while the film focuses on an aspect of her persona rarely covered by other projects. Diana might not be a great movie, but it's a serviceable depiction of the People's Princess, thanks to Watts' sympathetic portrayal.

8 'Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason' (2017)

Princess Diana was killed in a car accident on August 31, 1997. Her sudden death heavily impacted the world, leading to many conspiracy theories regarding her fate. The 2017 documentary Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? explores many of these conspiracy theories, featuring interviews to analyze them.

These prevalent theories show the continued fascination with Princess Diana's life. Many have been debunked, but that doesn't stop many from revisiting them. Princess Diana: Tragedy or Treason? over-indulges many controversial theories, but its fascination for its subject matter is apparent, if somewhat misguided.

7 'Diana' (2021)

The Person Behind the Princess Diana is a six-part documentary series on Max showing unseen footage of Princess Diana's life. Viewers see a new side of Princess Diana through interviews, with historians, authors, and royal correspondents sharing their own opinions about her life.

This documentary brings Princess Diana to a deeper level, exploring her reputation as a "queen of people's hearts." Her compassion, contributions to foundations and charities, and ability to sympathize with others made her an icon, continuing to inspire viewers through the various depictions of her life.

6 'The Princess' (2022)

The Princess is among the best documentaries on Max. It features interviews and real footage of her interactions with several celebrities, including John Travolta, the mark Princess Diana made on the world. This documentary showcases her camaraderie with others as each interviewee speaks highly of her presence.

The film shows the most iconic moments of her life, immersing the viewers in her life and showing how others saw her larger-than-life persona. The Princess also shows the overwhelming adoration and intense scrutiny she faced from the media and the public as a member of the royal family.

5 'Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy' (2017)

Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy is one of two documentaries commissioned by her sons, William and Harry, to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. It shows the different aspects of her life, focusing on the impact Diana left and her involvement with her children.

The documentary is unique in that it features interviews with major figures in Diana's life, most notably William and Harry, with Sir Elton John and Charles Spencer also appearing. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy received praise for its emotional and naturalistic tone, with many considering it a worthy love letter to the People's Princess.

4 'Diana: In Her Own Words' (2017)

Diana: In Her Own Words uses recordings of Princess Diana given to Andrew Morton to write his biography, Diana: Her True Story. The recordings reveal a private side to Diana's life, dealing with her feelings during the most troubling years of her marriage to Prince Charles.

Her poetic, soft-spoken voice is a staple of her personality, giving the documentary a more personal and almost haunting vibe. Diana: In Her Own Words uncovers the mysteries behind Princess Diana's life through her own voice, giving audiences a deeper understanding of who she was and the burdens she carried.

3 'The Queen' (2006)

Peter Morgan's 2006 drama The Queen stars Helen Mirren in her Oscar-winning portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II. The film revolves around the monarch's reaction to Princess Diana's sudden death and her tense relationship with newly-elected Prime Minister Tony Blair amid increasing negative sentiments toward the Royal Family.

The Queen doesn't feature Princess Diana, but her shadow looms large over the action. Mirren's vulnerable portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II humanizes the monarchy, adding more complexity to this tragic story. The Queen is among the best films about royalty, proving how impactful Diana's passing was and how close the monarchy was to crumbling following the tragic event.

2 'Spencer' (2021)

The talented Kristen Stewart stars as Princess Diana in Pablo Larraín's 2021 psychological drama Spencer. The film presents Diana's hesitations about her marriage and place within the Royal Family during a Christmas visit in 1991.

Larraín and writer Steven Knight bring Princess Diana to a different light. She sees herself as Anne Boleyn and embarks on a powerful internal journey, seeking solace and escape from the pressures of her royal confinement. Elevated by Stewart's tense, anxiety-ridden, Oscar-nominated performance, Spencer is a claustrophobic exploration of Princess Diana's mental health, ending on a hopeful note without hinting at her eventual and tragic ending.

1 'The Crown' (2020)

Princess Diana debuts in The Crown season 4, which revolves around Princess Diana and Prince Charles' tumultuous marriage. Emma Corrin plays Princess Diana gracefully, creating a nearly uncanny portrayal through her mannerisms and soft-spoken voice. She embodies the Princess' warmth, playing her at her most vulnerable.

Season 5 recasts the character, now played by Elizabeth Debicki. The season explores her separation and eventual divorce, as well as her explosive interview with Martin Bashir. Debicki is wearier and less wide-eyed, as the target on her back from allies and foes is larger than ever. The Crown does a great job showing Princess Diana's evolution, with Corrin and Debicki crafting fully-fledged, sympathetic, and revealing portrayals of this beloved icon.

