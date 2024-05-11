The Big Picture Chris Pine is interested in reprising his role in Princess Diaries 3 and suggests Luca Guadagnino should direct.

A director like Guadagnino could bring a fresh perspective to the franchise with his talent for romance and generational themes.

Writer Aadrita Mukerji is currently penning the script for Princess Diaries 3, with Anne Hathaway confirming positive progress on the project.

Even though the highly anticipated Princess Diaries threequel is still a somewhat distant reality, it's clear to see that there has been some movement in order to get it off the ground. For now, all we know cast-wise is that Anne Hathaway (The Idea of You) is attached set to return, but in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Chris Pine (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves) revealed that not only is he interested in reprising his role as Nicholas Devereaux, but he also has ideas about who should direct the third installment of the franchise.

During the interview, Pine joked that he's been looking forward to The Princess Diaries 3 as much as anyone else, but so far he hasn't heard anything. However, the actor mentioned that one element that could greatly elevate the project was if a wildly different director came in to helm the royal adventure. And he name-dropped Luca Guadagnino (Challengers) as the ideal candidate:

“You know, like, what it would be? It would be like a Luca Guadagnino film. [If he] directs ‘Princess Diaries 3,’ now that is fucking fire.”

While Pine's choice may seem random, the Italian director does have some elements in his filmography that could make him a pretty good choice for the upcoming movie. In one of his most famous titles, the romance Call Me By Your Name, the filmmaker showcased his talent for dealing with romance onscreen. Additionally, Guadagnino is great at showing the divide between generations and how they communicate – something that could certainly be a theme of The Princess Diaries 3 as we revisit Mia (Hathaway) over 20 years after The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement.

An Unusual Director May Be The Perfect Choice For 'The Princess Diaries 3'

Close

Sometimes an unusual director is all that a project needs in order to become unforgettable. When Greta Gerwig was selected to write and direct last year's Barbie, people were understandably curious to see what would come out of an indie film director taking on a huge IP. Similarly, Guadagnino – or any other acclaimed director – taking on The Princess Diaries 3 could make fans even more interested to know how the story would be handled.

The script of The Princess Diaries 3 is currently being written by Aadrita Mukerji, who has penned several episodes of Scorpion and Supergirl. Last month, Hathaway herself talked about the project to mention there wasn't anything she could share yet, but stated that the conversations about it are "in a good place."

While we wait for further news, we can always stream the first two films that are currently available. Stick with Collider to find out more information about The Princess Diaries 3 as soon as it is announced.

Watch on Disney+