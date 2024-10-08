Audiences are heading back to Genovia with Anne Hathaway in The Princess Diaries 3, but the question on everybody's lips is: who will be joining her in the eagerly awaited sequel to two of the most beloved family films of all time? One such cast member that fans would be thrilled to see return is Chris Pine, who memorably played Nicholas Deveraux, the love interest of Hathaway's Princess Mia Thermopolis in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Well, today, Pine addressed the speculation and the confirmation of the movie's greenlighting in an interview on the Today Show.

Speaking with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, Pine played coy but seemed genuinely pleased about the film going ahead. When asked if he would be in it, he exclaimed that he didn't know anything, but added:

"Call Disney. Call Bob Iger! I don’t know anything about it. The answer is I've gotta see, but I think it’s fantastic."

The original film was a huge success for Disney, grossing an excellent $165.3 million globally against a modest budget and setting the scene for the sequel in which Pine appeared. While sequels often risk diminishing returns, the follow-up managed to rake in another $134.7 million globally, which marked a decent return, and it still managed to recapture some of the magic.

Why Would Chris Pine Come Back for 'The Princess Diaries 3'?

The film is clearly very important to Pine, as it marked a breakout for him early in his career. Earlier this year, he revealed the salary he would receive for the movie and described it as life-changing.

“It was the height of summer and I was getting off at Magnolia. I was on my little Verizon tiny little flip phone, my silver one and I got a call from my agents that I booked the job,” he said. “I pulled over onto the side of the freeway and they said, ‘You’re getting paid $65,000,’ And it was like they had just told me I’d made $50 million. It was absolutely Earth-shattering.”

“I got that $65,000 and I just remember distinctly knowing in that moment that my life had changed somehow, even though $60,000 at the end of the day turned out to be about $15,000. That lasted no time at all. And I owed my parents rent money. But that is a wild feeling. I’ll never forget that,” he said.

Stay tuned for more updates on The Princess Diaries 3.

