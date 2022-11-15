Hold on to your nostalgia, because a new Princess Diaries film is officially in the works at Disney. Based on Meg Cabot’s novels of the same name, the iconic 2001 rom-com catapulted a young Anne Hathaway to fame and is still among the most-treasured cult classics in the genre. In true early 2000s fashion, the film was every bit the perfect coming-of-age drama, telling the story of textbook awkward teen Mia Thermopolis (Hathaway), who prefers to keep out of the spotlight. Her out-of-sight-out-of-mind norm is thrown out of the window when she learns she is heir to the crown of a small European kingdom called Genovia. Under the guidance of her stringent grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi (Julie Andrews), Mia takes part in an elaborate transformative princess boot camp to ensure she is worthy of her new title. The film was an immediate hit and saw Hathaway and Andrews return for the 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement.

Now, nearly two decades later, a fresh addition to the regal saga is in the works. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a script is currently being penned by Reacher writer Aadrita Mukerji. It is expected to be a continuation of Hathaway's widely-adored films instead of a fresh reboot, as per sources. The Academy Award-winning lead is not currently reported to have agreed on a deal to return, but that is not surprising as the film is still at the script stage.

Given that Hathaway previously told ET of her desire to pursue a third installment alongside Andrews, it all feels very plausible. "I would more than entertain it, I'm pulling for it," she told the publication. "If there's any way to get Julie Andrews involved, I think we would make it work. We would go to where she was and put a green screen behind her and just make it happen." Debra Martin Chase, who produced the previous two installments, is tapped to reprise her role for the new film alongside The Other Woman writer Melissa K. Stack, who is slated to executive produce.

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

RELATED: Anne Hathaway on ‘Alice Through the Looking Glass’ and ‘The Princess Diaries 3’

If the film does come to fruition, it will have plenty to contend with given the success of its predecessors. The original film amassed an incredible $165.3 million at the global box office. The sequel was hot on its heels with an impressive $134.7 million intake globally. Here's hoping for another return to Genovia.

You can watch a trailer for original The Princess Diaries below.