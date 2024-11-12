The news that The Princess Diaries 3 was in development caused the whole world to say "Shut up!", and many patient fans have been wondering what actors and characters will be returning for the next chapter in the Princess Diaries saga. The last time we saw Princess Mia (Anne Hathaway) and the fictional country of Genovia was in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which just recently celebrated its 20th anniversary. Of course, Anne Hathaway is more than willing to return to the franchise, and she's not alone.

We recently had the opportunity to speak with John Rhys-Davies to discuss his role in the Charles Dickens podcast adaptation, Scrooge: A Christmas Carol. We asked about the possibility that he would return as Viscount Mabery — the main antagonist of The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. After defending his character as "a protector of traditional standards" rather than a villain, Rhys-Davies shared his positive thoughts on a potential return to Genovia. He also took the time to praise how much he loved working with Chris Pine, who played his on-screen character's nephew in Princess Diaries 2.

"Of course I would. I think I should be prime minister. I was going to be prime minister, I should have been prime minister. But yes, by the way, I introduced my then sixteen-year-old daughter to Chris Pine. Oh dear me. The virtues of Chris Pine are still ringing in my ears. But actually I love the man, he’s wonderful. And he likes Dickens!"

The Princess Diaries series follows the life story of Mia Thermopolis, who was an average American high schooler before her life dramatically changed forever. Unbeknownst to her, Mia is the granddaughter of the Queen of Genovia (Julie Andrews), which in turn makes her Genovia's princess and heir to the throne. Over the course of the two films, not only does Mia learn what it means to be a princess, but she also forms an unbreakable bond with her grandmother.

Chris Pine Is Also Ready to Return for 'The Princess Diaries 3'

John Rhys-Davies' willingness to return for Princess Diaries 3 comes only a few weeks after Chris Pine expressed his own interest in coming back for the third film. After all, the character of Nicholas Devereaux is the easy fan-favorite love interest from all the films, so his reuniting with Mia would certainly make many happy. During an interview on the Today Show, Chris said he's not officially attached as of now, but he did seem willing to come back to the series.

"Call Disney. Call Bob Iger! I don’t know anything about it. The answer is I've gotta see, but I think it’s fantastic."

The Princess Diaries 3 is now in development but does not currently have a release date. While you stay tuned to Collider for more updates, you can watch the first two Princess Diaries movies on Disney+.

