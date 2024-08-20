The Big Picture Mia Thermopolis will grace Hulu screens with the iconic Princess Diaries series, loved by fans worldwide for 20 years.

Unexpectedly successful, the first movie grossed $165 million, establishing Hathaway as a bankable actress and reviving Andrews' career.

Fans can expect a sequel as Hathaway hinted at Princess Diaries 3 in development, with Chris Pine suggesting an unconventional director.

Amelia Mignonette Thermopolis Renaldi, Princess of Genovia is set to make her presence felt on Hulu as Princess Diaries and its sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement are dropping on the streamer. Mia is Anne Hathaway’s most iconic character and is loved worldwide by fans. The coming-of-age movie has such an impact on its audience that 20 years later, since the sequel came out they are still clamoring for a third installment in the franchise.

The Princess Diaries directed by Garry Marshall from a script by Gina Wendkos was based on Meg Cabot's 2000 young adult novel of the same name. The movie follows Mia, an American teenager who discovers she is heir to the throne of Genovia, a European kingdom. With the help of her estranged grandmother Mia transforms from an awkward teenager to a Princess but she must choose whether to claim or renounce her title. The movie was an unexpected hit grossing over $165 million worldwide on a budget of $26 million. The film’s success cemented Hathaway as a bankable actress in Hollywood and revived Julie Andrews' film career, who plays Mia’s grandmother.

The movie’s success also led to a sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, which isn’t based on any book. Set in the aftermath of the original feature, the movie follows Mia as she is ready to succeed her grandmother as queen of Genovia. However, Mia learns that she must marry or else relinquish the throne, putting her in a difficult situation. The movie introduced Chris Pine as Lord Nicholas Devereaux in his debut role. Most of the original cast returned, including Andrews as Mia’s grandma, Hathaway as Mia, Héctor Elizondo as Joe, Heather Matarazzo as Mia’s friend Lilly, and Larry Miller as Paolo. While new faces included Pine, John Rhys-Davies as Viscount Mabrey, and Callum Blue as Andrew Jacoby.

What’s Happening With ‘Princess Diaries 3’?

Image via Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

With all the love and acclaim for the franchise, the makers have heard their voice. Earlier this year, Hathaway gave an update on the next installment which is in development, saying, “We’re in a good place. That’s all I can say. There’s nothing to announce yet. But we’re in a good place.” While its not much to go by, fans can be rest assured that wheels are rolling slowly. Adding to the chatter, Pine, also chimed in with his unusual pick of a director for the movie, “You know, like, what it would be? It would be like a Luca Guadagnino film. [If he] directs ‘Princess Diaries 3,’ now that is fucking fire.” While Pine’s pick is unconventional, the franchise can benefit from a filmmaker like Guadagnino, whose work includes complex romantic dramas like Call Me By Your Name, and I am Love.

Princess Diaries and Princess Diaries 2 will drop on Hulu on September 1.