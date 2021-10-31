TV Tokyo, an independent media station that broadcasts news programs in Japan, decided that covering Princess Mako's controversial post-marriage press conference wasn't worthy of their air time. Instead, they aired a rerun of the movie Blade, the 1998 vampire hunter drama starring Wesley Snipes. The story was reported by Sora News 24.

If you thought members of the British Royal Family were highly scrutinized, you clearly aren't familiar with Japanese culture. The critical spotlight has been on Japan's princess ever since she declared her engagement with fiance and New York lawyer Kei Komuro. The two lovebirds have been engaged since 2017, but haven't been able to get married due to harsh criticism and controversy from Japanese traditionalists, political right-wingers, and those who just aren't a fan of Princess Mako in the first place.

So why are people so upset with Mako over her choice of life partner? Well, he once had a ponytail. And if that isn't enough to disqualify him for marriage, we don't know what is! Sarcasm aside, there's also controversy over a $35,000 loan repayment which actually may have been a gift - but he made arrangements to repay the money anyway in order to silence critics. Lastly, he does not have the kind of aristocratic blood which traditionalists deem worthy of joining the Japanese Imperial Family.

In one final attempt to bend over backwards and satisfy their critics, the couple quietly eloped off-camera and essentially held a press conference afterward to apologize publicly for being two consenting adults who want to spend the rest of their lives together. Almost all of Japan's TV news networks covered the press conference; but TV Tokyo decided to march to the beat of its own drum and air the classic anti-hero vampire movie instead.

TV Tokyo CEO and president Ichiro Ishikawa explained his decision by saying "I really can't understand why so many people are concerning themselves with the situation," adding that they would cover the story as part of their "regular news programming" in the near future. He also wished the newlyweds a happy life together. Ishikawa appears to be a class act, and media outlets around the world can (and should) learn by his example.

