Princess Mononoke recently had its IMAX debut in North American theaters, featuring the 4K restoration of the iconic Studio Ghibli film. Directed by Hayao Miyazaki, the film grossed over $159 million worldwide during its original release and currently has a high critics' score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes. That number is about to grow thanks to this latest theatrical release, proving that people love Miyazaki's storytelling and art direction. Since its IMAX release on Wednesday, it has been reported that the film generated over $4.1 million in North America, making it the biggest IMAX domestic opening ever for a local language title. The 4K remaster is currently being screened in 347 theaters across the United States and Canada, and there is no word if that will extend to other international markets.

Princess Mononoke follows a young prince who gets cursed after defeating a gigantic demon to protect his village. In search of a cure, he discovers a conflict between humans and spirits, led by Lady Eboshi and San (aka: Princess Mononoke). The film won numerous Japanese film awards upon its release, such as Picture of the Year during the 21st Japan Academy Film Prize in 1998 and a special award during the Osaka Film Festival in 1997. In 1999, the English dub of the film was released, featuring the voices of Billy Crudup (Justice League), Claire Danes (Romeo + Juliet), and Minne Driver (The Assessment).

Studio Ghibli's AI Generator Controversy Explained

It's no secret that Studio Ghibli is a beloved anime studio and that people love Miyazaki's works. Another example of the studio's success is Spirited Away, which won "Best Animated Feature" at the 2003 Academy Awards. Meanwhile, its most recent film, The Boy and the Heron, generated over $282 million at the box office and won "Best Animated Feature" at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Recently, Open AI launched a new image generator that has the power to transform existing images with any art style by copying existing artworks like the animation in Studio Ghibli films. This update caused massive debate on the internet. Those who are for it see it as a toy and an opportunity to transform classic scenes and memes into Miyazaki's art with little to no effort. However, those in opposition brought up Miyazaki's old comments about AI and how he was "disgusted" by it and believes it's "an insult to life itself." They also acknowledge that AI is stealing from artists to generate these images in the first place.

Studio Ghibli has not announced any plans to take legal action. A legal letter was circulated on social media, but it was revealed to be fake, according to ScreenRant. While the Japanese studio may have grounds to take legal action, AI-generated works have only just begun to create a legal problem that people are still trying to navigate.

Princess Mononoke is available to stream on Max and in IMAX theaters for a limited time.