In 1997, Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli released one of the multiple masterpieces that make up his filmography, Princess Mononoke. After becoming known for his lighter work like My Neighbor Totoro and Kiki's Delivery Service, Princess Mononoke was somewhat of a departure for Miyazaki. When a young warrior prince slays a raging mad god and is cursed, he must leave his village to have any chance of saving himself. On his journey, the prince becomes caught up in a feud between a growing industrial town and the gods and spirits of the forest, not to mention the town's uneasy relationship with the Japanese empire. It is an epic film in which nature hangs in the balance and was rapturously received upon its 1997 release in Japan. It became the highest-grossing film of all time in Japan (until Titanic later that year,) and went on to win the Best Picture award at that year's Japanese Academy of Film Prize. So why, with all this pedigree of success, did it fair so poorly in the United States?

Disney Had a Hand in 'Princess Mononoke's Failure in the US

As detailed in this article from Frames Per Second magazine, Disney saw great potential in distributing the films of Studio Ghibli to American audiences. In 1996, the two companies struck a deal for Disney to release the films worldwide and be the primary at-home distributors for all the films, to great profits for both companies. This also included theatrically releasing some of the early Ghibli films with American actors dubbing over the characters. This was an easy prospect for films such as Castle in the Sky and Kiki's Delivery Service (as My Neighbor Totoro had previously been picked up by Lloyd Kaufman at Troma Entertainment) with some additional humor to appeal to kids added, these films fit right in with Disney's brand. Initially, Princess Mononoke seemed like it could be another in that line, especially given the financial success in Japan, but then they saw the film and realized that might be a challenge...

The dark themes and fairly graphic violence (at least by PG-13 standards) were not what Disney was hoping for when they heard Studio Ghibli made a movie with princess in the title. Not only was the Disney brand strong and very specific at the time, but animation as a medium in America was very particular as well. As the Frames Per Second article details, "While anime films are mainstream in Japan, over here 50-plus years of Disney animation has ingrained the idea that 'animated' equals 'kids' films' in the American psyche." All in all, despite the Studio Ghibli catalog being an asset to Disney, Princess Mononoke was a movie the company didn't know how to deal with or have much interest in, so it was punted to one of the more adult divisions of their company: Miramax.

No Cuts, No Glory: Harvey Weinstein Played a Direct Role in the Poor Launch

Miramax, the company founded by Bob and Harvey Weinstein, had a reputation in Hollywood for dramas. The indie studio became a huge critical and commercial hit in the 90s and was notable for its angry studio head who had a proclivity for making changes to the films Miramax acquired. Nicknamed Harvey Scissorhands, or Harvey "The Butcher" Weinstein, he had many fights with filmmakers such as Martin Scorsese and Billy Bob Thorton (over Gangs of New York and Sling Blade, respectively.) Miyazaki would join that list when Weinstein got a hold of Princess Mononoke. According to Ghibli liaison Steve Alpert, Weinstein wanted to trim the movie from 135 minutes to 90 minutes, but Miyazaki refused. This sent Weinstein into a spiral threatening that Alpert would never work in the entertainment industry again (but with more four-letter words.) Miyazaki was no stranger to this though, as he had already had one film botched upon release in America.

In the 1980s, Miyazaki's sophomore feature Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind was bought by an American distributor after being a huge hit in Japan (so much so the success gave Miyazaki the capital to start Studio Ghibli.) Unfortunately, the film's success, including the legendary Manga it is based on, was not honored by the American studio that produced it. Nausicaä was cut to pieces, losing over 20 minutes, in an attempt to make it more kid-friendly. The title was also changed to Warriors of the Wind, and much of the message was diluted. This massacre made Miyazaki distrustful of anyone attempting to license his films, and stand his ground on keeping the translations accurate. Not only did he refuse to cut 45 minutes from his latest masterpiece, but his producer sent Weinstein a samurai sword with two words engraved on it: "No cuts." As Miyazaki recalls, "I did go to New York to meet this man, this Harvey Weinstein, and I was bombarded with this aggressive attack, all these demands for cuts. I defeated him."

The film remained intact, some changes were made to make it a little more palatable for an American audience. Neil Gaiman, known at the time in particular for his Sandman series, was hired to write the dub and simplified some elements specific to Japanese folklore. Despite making the right decision to hire Gaiman in the first place, Weinstein foolishly didn't make use of his celebrity on a marketing level. Gaiman's name was stricken from the poster, as Gaiman tells it, when Ghibli requested some names be removed from the poster, the Miramax executives decided their names were not expendable, but his was. Instead, the weirdly designed poster, with a vague tagline, and strange central image (San is on a coin for some reason) mostly highlighted the celebrity cast rather than alluding to its success in Japan, or its famed filmmaker. When the film was released, it was screened in limited theaters to a mild gross of 2.3 million.

The 'Princess Mononoke' Legacy Lives

Despite the turmoil that went into its release, Princess Mononoke did find an audience. Roger Ebert gave the film four out of four stars and included it in his top ten films for 1999. The film is also re-released regularly and continues to earn money on each anniversary. Even James "Big Jim" Cameron directly cited the film as an influence on his 2009 hit Avatar. Some films come out and are immediate hits, others aren't discovered until later on. Sometimes that has more to do with the movie itself, whether it's just ahead of its time or wasn't released at the right moment, other times the studio doesn't know what to do with it. Princess Mononoke is a film unwanted by a major studio and meddled with by its subsidiary. And yet, a good film will find its way to the hearts and minds of the right people, even if it has forces working against it.