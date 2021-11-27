For the fans that can’t get enough of The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star, Netflix has just the thing. Just as it has done with several of its recent releases, the streaming giant has released a blooper reel that captures several delightful imperfect moments of forgotten lines, missed marks, and camaraderie between cast members.

The third addition to The Princess Switch franchise – which was released on November 18, 2021 – was an immediate hit with the audience, already logging in over 24.77M hours watched by subscribers. The newly released blooper reel showcases the light-hearted energy (as blooper reels tend to do) that has made the films Christmas hits among Netflix viewers. The three-minute-long video opens with lots of dancing from several of the cast members, with the crew eventually joining in, setting the playful tone that remains throughout the reel. Flubbed lines from Vanessa Hudgens and Nick Sagar, car alarms, a runaway dog, and the crew celebrating Hudgens’ birthday also mark high points in the video.

The film franchise follows Stacy De Novo, a young baker, who travels to the Kingdom of Belgravia to enter a prestigious baking competition. While there, she runs into Lady Margaret Delacourt, who looks exactly like her – and as these things go, the two decide to switch places. Cue doppelgänger shenanigans.

The Princess Switch has been successful enough to spawn two more sequels and earn a loyal following. The film’s cast is led by Vanessa Hudgens as Stacy Juliette De Novo Wyndham, Lady Margaret Katherine Claire Delacourt, and Lady Fiona Pembroke. Other cast members include Nick Sagar as Kevin Richards, Sam Palladio as Edward Wyndham, and new addition to the franchise, Remy Hii as Peter Maxwell.

While fans have been curious, at the moment, there is no official word from Netflix about another sequel or if The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star will be the last addition to the film series. However, while waiting, fans can watch the hilarious blooper reel for The Princess Switch 3 below:

